According to the latest report from ImmuneFi, from January to October 2023, more than $1.41 billion was lost to hacking and fraudulent activities in 292 specific incidents.

In October 2023 alone, approximately $22.2 million was lost, mainly due to hacking and fraud. The most targeted blockchain networks during this period were BNB Chain and Ethereum, accounting for 83.3% of total losses among the targeted chains.

ImmuneFi revealed that the BNB chain experienced the most individual attacks with 11 incidents, accounting for 45.8% of the total loss among the targeted chains.

Ethereum, on the other hand, experienced 9 events, accounting for 37.5% of the total loss.

The layer 1 blockchain, Avalanche, is close behind with 2 events, which is 8.3% in October.

Polygon and Phantom saw 1 event each, accounting for 4.2% respectively.

Hacking incidents remained the primary cause of financial losses, overtaking fraudulent activities, resulting in total losses of more than $16.35 million in the month.

“In October 2023, hacks remain the leading cause of loss compared to fraud, scams and fraud. Loss analysis shows that fraud accounted for 26.32% of the total losses in October 2023, while hacks accounted for 73.68%.

DeFi platforms remained the primary focus of exploitation in October, representing 100% of total losses. In contrast, not a single major exploit was reported in the CeFi platform.

Zooming out, the highest losses were recorded in Q3 of 2023, primarily due to losses of over $340 million in September and over $320 million in July, the Web3 bug bounty platform said in its report.

An earlier report from CertiK, a blockchain security firm, revealed that approximately $332 million in various digital assets was lost in September due to exploits, hacks, and scams.

source: cryptopotato.com