BMW recalls SUV after Takata air bag inflator explodes, causing shrapnel and driver injury

December 2, 2023

DETROIT – BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because a crash could deflate the driver’s air bag inflators, send metal shrapnel and potentially injure or kill the vehicle’s occupants.

U.S. auto safety regulators said in documents posted Saturday that the recall involves 486 X3, X4 and X5 SUVs from the 2014 model year that are equipped with air bags made by Japan’s Takata Corp.

The recall raises questions about the safety of approximately 30 million Takata inflators that are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Most have not been recalled.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bag in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. It can detonate with great force, blowing out a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

At least 26 people have been killed by Takata inflators in the US since May 2009, and at least 30 have died worldwide, including people in Malaysia and Australia. Apart from this, about 400 people have been injured.

The possibility of a dangerous defect led to the largest series of auto recalls in US history, involving at least 67 million Takata inflators. The US government says many have not been repaired. Nearly 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bag sent Takata into bankruptcy.

The documents say BMW’s inflators contain a moisture-absorbing chemical called desiccant that was not part of the previous recall.

In the documents, BMW says it was notified in a complaint to NHTSA in November that the driver’s air bag in the 2014 X3 had ruptured. The automaker has launched an investigation and has not determined an exact cause. But the documents say preliminary information points to a manufacturing problem from February 22, 2014, to March 7, 2014.

The German automaker said in the documents that it is still investigating but has not yet inspected the X3 with the faulty air bag.

On Oct. 23, a 2014 X3’s inflator burst in Chicago, sending a large piece of metal into the driver’s lung, NHTSA records show a complaint. The complaint states that the driver also suffered injuries on his chest and shoulder which were caused by shrapnel. According to the complaint, a surgeon removed a golden-colored disc from the driver’s lung, leaving the driver unidentifiable.

NHTSA says Takata air bags containing desiccant are being investigated because they have the potential to explode and expel shrapnel. The investigation, launched in 2021, involved more than $30 million in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers, including Honda, Stellantis, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Vans, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Inflators included. , Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Mazda, Karma, Fisker, Spartan Fire Vehicles.

The agency decided not to recall inflators containing desiccant in May 2020, but said it would monitor them.

“Although no current safety risks have been identified, further work is needed to evaluate the future risk of non-recalled desiccated inflators,” the agency said in a document launching the investigation.

An NHTSA spokeswoman said Saturday that she would investigate the status of the investigation. A message was left seeking comment from BMW.

In the BMW recall, dealers will replace the air bags at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting January 16.

BMW’s recall comes after General Motors recalled about 900 vehicles in July that had Takata inflators containing desiccant. GM also blamed the problem on a manufacturing defect at Takata.

In a statement about the GM recall last summer, NHTSA said the agency had no data to suggest that other desiccated Takata inflators could rupture.

