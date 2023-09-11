BMW announces £600m package to save Oxford Mini plant

Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

BMW will spend £600 million to upgrade its factory in Oxford to electric production of the Mini in a U-turn that will give a further boost to the UK car industry.

The plant will begin production of the electric Mini Cooper and new electric Mini Aceman crossover SUV after the UK government agreed to spend £75m in subsidies, eliminating a threat to the model’s future.

The German carmaker, which has owned Mini since 2000, decided last year to move production of the electric version to China, causing dismay in the British industry. The factory has been manufacturing electric Minis since 2019.

Carmakers are gradually shifting production towards electric cars ahead of the UK’s 2035 ban on petrol and diesel sales. The transition to zero-emission vehicles, which in practice mostly means electric cars, is seen as an important part of reducing carbon emissions to net zero.

The U-turn, which will secure 4,000 jobs in Oxford and Swindon, where BMW makes body panels, was praised by government ministers including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who said BMW’s investment was “a huge show of confidence in this country globally.” Was voted “Leader in Electric Vehicles”.

Car makers have pressed governments around the world for subsidies to drive the shift to electric technology, and have regularly considered moving production to cheaper countries such as China. BMW production chief Milan Nedeljkovic said there were real doubts over the future of the Oxford plant.

“It was a real turning point,” he said. “There is a certain element of heritage here, emotion, being part of the society, but at the same time we must come up with a profitable business case. Getting this business case right was a very difficult challenge for Oxford.

BMW’s move represents the latest uptick in the outlook for Britain’s electric vehicle industry, which faces uncertainty over battery supplies and tariffs after Brexit, as well as a chip shortage following the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic. This had to be done, which particularly affected British factories.

Mini’s move means the future of most high-volume car factories in the UK is certain in the electric car age, although the future of Toyota’s factory in Burnaston, which makes hybrid cars, is still in question beyond 2035 . The UK has also failed to attract new entrants such as American and Chinese startups.

BMW said the latest investment means its cumulative investment in its UK factories in Oxford, Swindon and Hams Hall, where it produces petrol engines, has reached £3 billion. BMW also owns the Rolls-Royce luxury brand and its factory in Goodwood, West Sussex. Nedeljkovic said the company is working on its own plans for the future of Hams Hall.

BMW’s announcement comes as there remains uncertainty over whether electric cars made in Britain will be subject to EU tariffs, and vice versa, because the rules require batteries to be sourced from the UK or EU. The UK and carmakers are lobbying the EU to delay the start date of the rules to avoid increasing the cost of European electric cars.

Speaking near the brightly lit finishing line where Mini carries out final checks on its vehicles, UK Business and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said: “It will only benefit Chinese companies if we sell each other’s products one at a time. Are imposing tariffs on. Given the crisis in Ukraine, given the disruption in supply chains following the pandemic, the rules for those products were made at different times. We have to make sure the rules still work today.

“Hopefully we’ll get something positive,” he said.

Nedeljkovic said: “For us, free trade and an open market are the basis for good and prosperous growth.

“We are optimistic, and hope that we will find a good base for manufacturing inside Europe, inside the UK.”

BMW’s investment comes alongside a £4bn commitment from Tata to build a gigafactory supplying electric batteries in the UK, as well as a £1bn commitment from Nissan and Chinese-owned battery company AESC to build an EV manufacturing hub in Sunderland Follows up on the $1 billion commitment.

Vauxhall and Peugeot manufacturer Stellantis last week began production of electric vehicles (EVs) at its factory in Ellesmere Port following a £100 million investment, making the site its first large-scale car plant in the UK to be entirely dedicated to EVs. is dedicated to.

