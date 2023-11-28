BMO says that even if a recession occurs, the S&P 500 will jump 12% next year to a new record high.

According to BMO’s Brian Belsky, the stock market will jump 12% in 2024, even if there is a recession.

Belsky said falling inflation, falling interest rates and a strong job market will serve as tailwinds for stock prices.

Belsky set a price target of $250 on the S&P 500 at year-end 2024 based on earnings per share of $5,100.

The stock market will deliver another year of solid gains in 2024 as the bull market continues its second year, even if there is an economic recession.

This is according to BMO Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belsky, who has set a 2024 year-end S&P 500 price target of $5,100, which represents a potential upside of 12% from current levels.

According to Belsky, falling inflation, falling interest rates, a strong job market and rising corporate earnings are tailwinds that will further boost the stock market next year.

“The performance and fundamentals of the US stock market in 2023 followed that script in our view, which we believe will pave the way for normalcy for earnings growth, valuation trends and value performance over the next three years.” The front is likely to last up to five years,” Belsky said in a Monday note.

Belsky expects a “normal and typical” year for the stock market in 2024, as gains are likely to be more evenly distributed across sizes and sectors, suggesting it won’t be mega-cap tech stocks that make big gains. will achieve scale gains like they did this year.

And bears will have plenty to do next year, too, which means the path to profit will be filled with skepticism among the investment community.

“Unfortunately, recession fear sells, and bulls are routinely doubted and criticized. So, get ready for another year of US Federal Reserve policy analysis paralysis, flattening of the yield curve The effects of not having, rising unemployment and of course ‘the ‘Chicken Little recession’ and its market impact, which has obviously been around for the last few years and growing,” Belsky said.

Belsky expects there will be a very mild recession “in name only” next year, and if the economy once again avoids a contraction, it could send the S&P 500 even higher, to around 5,500.

“We will continue to take cues from labor market trends and unless they take a sharp turn for the worse, we are not concerned about recession debates at this point,” Belsky said.

Belsky achieved his 2024 S&P 500 price target by assigning a 20.4x multiple to earnings estimates of $250 per share.

“Earnings growth offsets the lagging market returns with typical calendar year returns,” Belsky said.

As for individual sectors that investors should own, Belsky gave greater importance to the information technology and financial sectors. Meanwhile, Belsky said investors should avoid stocks found in the energy, materials and consumer staples sectors.

Source: www.businessinsider.com