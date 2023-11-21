BMI sells to New Mountain Capital

BMI is being sold to a shareholder group led by New Mountain Capital in a deal that is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Although terms of the deal were not disclosed, the buyer announced that as part of the deal BMI’s existing shareholders would allocate $100 million of the sale proceeds to songwriters and the publisher’s affiliates. [their] Creativity.” That planned payment will follow BMI’s delivery methods.

The deal still needs to be approved by broadcaster shareholders who have long owned the performance rights organization and will also require regulatory approval.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for BMI that puts us in the best possible position to stay ahead of the evolving industry and ensure the long-term success of our music creators,” said BMI Chairman and CEO. mike o’neil Said in a statement. “New Mountain is an ideal partner because they believe in our mission and understand that the key to our company’s success lies in providing value to our associates.”

As part of the agreement, New Mountain will provide additional capital for growth investments and technology enhancements to help BMI’s long-term plan to maximize distribution for its affiliates and improve the service it provides to songwriters and publishers. Is reserving.

“BMI has been a trusted guide and champion of music creators since its inception, and we are privileged to work with the company and its 1.4 million associates to build on that incredible legacy,” said New Mountain’s Managing Director. pete masucci Said in a statement. “There are many opportunities for further growth for BMI with significant potential to generate greater value for the work of its songwriters, composers and publishers. We look forward to working closely with Mike and his team to capitalize on those opportunities for the benefit of all BMI stakeholders.”

New Mountain director emphasizes buyer’s commitment to investing in next-generation technology platforms mike oshinsky “There is a tremendous opportunity to modernize this vital part of the music infrastructure and ensure that long-term royalty collections for songwriters, composers and publishers continue to grow,” it said in a statement. With our support, BMI is ideally placed to drive this change as the only PRO in the world that combines an open-door policy for all music creators with the innovation and commercial drive of a profit-based business .

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as BMI’s financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as its legal advisor. Moelis & Co. served as New Mountain’s financial advisor, and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett, LLP served as its legal advisor. As part of New Mountain’s investment, CapitalG will also invest a passive minority stake in BMI.

Source: www.billboard.com