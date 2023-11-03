Bluzelle Expands the Creator Economy, Provides Cutting-Edge Solutions to Content Creators

BlueZelle, a Layer 1 Blockchain for the Content Creator Economy, has announced its expansion into the creator economy to provide cutting-edge solutions to creators and innovators.

This expansion provides the perfect opportunity to empower content creators and innovators in the dynamic realm of the creator economy. Notably, this expansion follows extensive research and development conducted by the Bluezel team over the past two years. Bluebell has a lot to offer for the creator economy, including tokenizing user-generated content (UGC) into social NFTs on its Layer 1 blockchain. Reportedly, this move will enable creators to definitively prove their authorship while enabling them to safely monetize their content.

The platform also plans to support social finance (SocialFi) through various products within its ecosystem. Bluzelle plans to use its R2, a decentralized storage layer, to secure the content created. The platform will also use Capella to facilitate the minting, creation, tokenization, and trading of content in the form of NFTs. Additionally, BlueZell plans to use the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to reshape the content space into a dynamic financial marketplace. As a result, the content created will serve as both a source of inspiration and a financial asset.

Commenting on the development, Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluezel, said:

“We are thrilled to unveil a new chapter in the Bluezel journey, connecting both our past and future; While also pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. Bluezel’s mission is to serve as a catalyst for the creator economy, offering technology, trust and creativity to fuel innovation in the Web3 space.”

The creator economy has grown significantly and is now home to a wide variety of content creators, including gamers, social media influencers, musicians, AI-assisted content generators, and more. This expansion is in line with the project’s mission to ensure creators have control over their intellectual property, free from gatekeepers.

At the core of this collaboration will be the $BLZ token. The token will be the foundation for securing content, integrating SocialFi, creating and trading NFTs, and enabling content creators to generate new revenue streams. $BLZ holders will have the opportunity to stake tokens, gain early access to in-game NFT drops, participate in exclusive NFT drops, and contribute to the creator economy through governance. Holders will also have the opportunity to mint their content as NFTs, which they can trade within the Bluzelle ecosystem. The token will also be used to reward participants within the ecosystem.

Source: zycrypto.com