Blur vs OpenSea: An Analysis Let’s dive into the world of Blur

Blur, one of the leading NFT marketplaces, is built on Polygon, a layer-two scaling solution for Ethereum. The platform offers a wide range of NFT projects from multiple sources, including Rarible, looksRare, SuperRare, OpenSea, and others.

OpenSea has long been the market leader in the NFT marketplace but Blur has recently been giving it tough competition. Even though it overtook OpenSea in terms of market share sometime in 2023, it was not able to maintain the positive momentum after its airdrop.

Source: blur.io

What is Blur.io Marketplace?

Blur is an NFT marketplace where you can trade NFTs and collect them. It was introduced in October 2022 and became the top NFT marketplace in a very short time. According to market analysis website CoinGecko, in 2023, Blur (56.8%) overtook OpenSea (36.50%) in terms of market share, making it the leader in the NFT marketplace segment. Blur also created a notable stir with their airdrops.

blur vs openc

Blur and OpenSea are two big players in the world of NFT marketplaces. However, their target audiences are completely different from each other as OpenSea targets everyone but Blur targets big players and whale traders. Additionally, there is a 2.5% fee on OpenSea, on the other hand, there are no trading fees on Blur; It only applies a 0.5% creator royalty.

According to Dune Analytics, OpenSea’s volume is $19,971,617 which is 30.9% and Blur’s volume is $44,638,132 which is 69.1% which shows that Blur’s volume is higher than OpenSea in the last week.

OpenSea wins in terms of user base as OpenSea has 42,100 traders (76.2%) while Blur has only 20,526 traders. Additionally, there is more trading in OpenSea than in Blur. In the last week, Blur saw 54,000 trades which is 43.3% of the total, on the other hand, OpenSea saw 70,813 trades which is 56.7% of the total.

Source: Dune

Blur has higher daily volume in the last month than OpenSea Marketplace. The volume on OpenSea on October 25, 2023 is $3,967,076 and on Blur it is $7,858,853.

Top 5 NFTs on Blur.io Marketplace

Source: blur.io

At the time of writing, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, Winds of Yawanawa by Yawanawa and Azuk1 are the top 5 NFTs on the Blur.io marketplace.

Bored Ape Yacht Club was built on the Ethereum blockchain in April 2021. It has 9998 items and the creator’s earning is 2.5%. Its 24-hour volume is 2180.40 ETH.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club was created in August 2021. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain with a creator income of 2.5%. It belongs to PFP category and has 19.5K items. Its 24-hour volume is 1071.33 ETH.

Bored Ape Kennel Club was created in June 2021. It has 9,602 items with a producer income of 2.5%. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its 24-hour volume is 432.67 ETH.

The Winds of Yawanawa by Refik Anadol contains 1000 items. It was built in July 2023. It has a 10% creator earnout and operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The category of Winds of Yawanawa by Yawanawa and Refik Anadol is Art. Its 24-hour volume is 328.07 ETH.

Azuki was created in January 2022. Its category is PFP and it has 10k items with a creator income of 5%. Its 24-hour volume is 240.29 ETH.

What’s happening on the BLUR crypto chart?

BLUR crypto has shown a strong chart structure in recent trading sessions. The price was trading above the major moving averages and shows the strength of buyers. Sellers were wary of competition and were waiting for the decline to show its influence. But seeing the rise, they were closing their positions and remained on the sidelines. Buyers continued to build long positions and continue towards $0.3533.

At the time of writing Blur crypto was trading at $0.2526, up 1.04% for the day, showing neutrality in the last trading session. The day’s trading volume was 103.748 million. The market cap of Blur Crypto was $275.565 million. The crypto displayed the strength of the bulls and maintained its lead.

According to DeFillama, as of October 30, 2023, the token volume is $89.95 million and the token liquidity is $1.72 million. Additionally, the total number of active users is 1.94K and transactions are 5.83k TXs.

On the daily chart, BLUR crypto remained on top, maintaining solid gains, near the supply zone of the 200-day EMA. Buyers have an edge and have dominated the last few trading sessions. Furthermore, prices remained at higher highs and sellers got stuck during the rally.

Source: Etherscan; top 10 holders

According to Etherscan data, OKX is the fourth-largest holder of Blur with 139,226,777.93926944 volume and a value of $35,597,084.90.

Indicator analysis of BLUR crypto price in 1-D timeframe

Source: BLUR.1D.USD by TradingView

Currently, BLUR crypto is trading above the 50 and 100-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), which is supporting the price momentum.

However, if buying volume increases, the price may support the bullish momentum by making higher highs and new highs. Therefore, the price of BLUR is expected to move upwards giving a bullish view on the daily time frame chart.

The current value of RSI is 66.95 points. The 14 SMA is above the midline at 60.31 points which indicates that BLUR crypto is bullish.

The MACD line at 0.0179 and the signal line at 0.0112 are above the zero line. A bullish crossover has been observed in the MACD indicator indicating strength in the crypto price momentum.

conclusion

BLUR oscillators are currently indicating that the price is overbought. Investors are not very optimistic about crypto. MACD, RSI and EMA are emphasizing positive signals and this means that the bullish crypto price may continue to rise. Price action shows that investors and traders are bullish on the 1-day time frame. The price action shows a bullish perspective at the moment.

technical level

Support levels: $0.2343 and $0.1997.

Resistance levels: $0.3000 and $0.3532.

Disclaimer

The analysis given in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. Do not rely on this information as financial, investment or trading advice. Investing and trading in crypto involves risk. Please assess your situation and risk tolerance before taking any investment decision.

Andrew is a blockchain developer who developed an interest in cryptocurrencies during his post-graduation. He is a keen observer of details and shares his passion for writing as well as being a developer. His backend knowledge of blockchain helps him give a unique perspective to his writing

Latest posts by Andrew Smith (view all)

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com