BLUR trading begins today on Binance

The price of the BLUR cryptocurrency has seen an increase of almost 40% in the last 24 hours and more than 90% in seven days. As such, it is positioned as the asset with the biggest increase in such time period among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. This increase occurred on the day it was listed on Binance.

Starting today, Friday, November 24 at 9:00 (UTC), You can exchange BLUR cryptocurrency on Binance, the exchange with the highest global trading volume. In theory, it is only allowed to exchange Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT) and TRY.

At the time of writing, BLUR is trading at $0.64 (USD), its six-month high since May. This can be seen in the following graph.

BLUR returned to price levels not seen since May. Source: CoinMarketCap.

BLUR's debut on Binance listing followed another event that may have also fueled the rise. To deliver another altcoin airdrop.

Blur announced on November 20 that those selected to receive the airdrop will have 45 days to claim their coins. Also, he warned that, at this stage of the event, the ecosystem has become the main market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Ethereum,

In turn, Blur launched a third era of new rewards for cryptocurrency holders and NFT traders in its ecosystem. However, at present he has not given much information about this.

BLUR whale makes big moves

On-chain data explorer spots on-chain after airdrop announcement found great whale tricks (Millionaire investor) in altcoins. especially found What Four holders of 15 billion to 3 million BLUR coins each staked,

However, the explorer warned today that three whales have deposited 40 million BLUR in exchanges, which could be sold. Therefore, some downward pressure is expected in the market, as well as others trying to take advantage by listing it on Binance.

It should also be noted that the increase in BLUR came as Bitcoin remained at its highest price in 18 months. As reported by CriptoNoticias, this is something that has led to a rise in the overall cryptocurrency market.

In all this, it should be recognized that BLUR is the native token of Blur Management, an NFT marketplace. It is currently the 72nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

