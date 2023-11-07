The price of the Blur (BLUR) token rose for the first time in four months as the market saw a significant increase in non-fungible token (NFT) sales.

Blur has surged 30% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.39 at the time of writing, reaching a four-month high. The asset’s market capitalization currently stands at $414 million, which was last seen at the end of July. BLUR’s 24-hour trading volume also increased by 400% to cross the $460 million mark.

BLUR Price, Whale Activity, Social Volume and Open Interest – November 7th | Source: Sentiment

According to data provided by market intelligence platform Sentiment, whale transactions with at least $100,000 worth of BLUR increased by 248% over the past day – from just 19 transactions to 66 in 24 hours.

Additionally, data provided by Santiment shows that Blur saw an 80% increase in social volume.

It is important to note that, according to Sentiment, BLUR price-daily active addresses (DAA) convergence is currently at 24%. In simple terms, when the price DAA divergence indicator remains positive, the model triggers a “buy” signal.

Bullish expectations surface while total open interest (OI) in BLUR has reached $295 million. However, the platform does not indicate the amounts of short and long positions separately.

NFT sales increased

The BLUR token price surge comes as the NFT ecosystem gained 45% momentum in the past day. According to data provided by DappRadar, the total NFT sales volume crossed the $18 million mark.

According to the data aggregator, the majority of NFT sales, $10.65 million, came from the Blur marketplace, while its rival, OpenSea, saw only $2.83 million trading volume in the past day.

According to DappRadar, the number of sales on Blur has reached approximately 7,530 unique trades, with the total number of traders reaching approximately 4,470.

