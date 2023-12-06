Blur Token Eligibility Guide: Claim the Airdrop Now!

claim blurred

The platform recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, which represents 10% of the total token stock. At the current valuation, this distribution is valued at approximately $49.2 million. A broadcast is planned for Season 2 on November 20. Users can expect to receive Air Drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding activities.

Previously, Blur had allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, accounting for 12% of the total token stock. Blur operates as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by leading institutions like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

Blur: what is it?

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently browse and list items across multiple marketplaces, quickly participate in disclosures, and expertly manage their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To express its gratitude to early users who eagerly participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

claim blurred

guide

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the option to claim the free care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current airdrop is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

👉 There will be more distributions for users who post NFTs through Blur.

