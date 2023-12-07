How to get eligibility blurb

Blur recently thrilled its audience with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token supply. The price of this airdrop at the current market price is around $49.2 million. Delivery is set for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both posting NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

Previously, Blur allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by major organizations like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the platform’s strong activity and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently read and post items across multiple markets, quickly participate in disclosures, and efficiently handle their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To express its gratitude to early users who actively participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token distribution. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim their delivery.

Here are the easy steps

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current Airdrop is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be more airdrops for users listing NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com