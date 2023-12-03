blur airdrop

Blur recently thrilled its audience with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token stock. The price of this airdrop at the current market price is approximately $49.2 million. Delivery is set for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur works as a joint NFT marketplace and is backed by leading institutions like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently browse and post items across multiple marketplaces, participate in instant disclosures, and handle their NFT portfolio at unparalleled speed. To thank early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distributions.

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the option to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current distribution is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be more airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

