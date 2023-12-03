How to get eligibility blurb

Blur recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token stock. The price of this airdrop at the current market price is approximately $49.2 million. The spread is set for season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive airdrops for both posting NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

blur airdrop

Previously, Blur had allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by notable organizations like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures highlight the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

about blurring

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It empowers users to efficiently read and list commodities across multiple markets, quickly liquidate, and manage their NFT portfolio at unparalleled speed. To thank early users who are eagerly engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be used to mint BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

blurred eligibility

tutorial

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the opportunity to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉The ongoing distribution is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be more airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

