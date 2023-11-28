Blur Season 2 Qualify Tutorial: Get Free $BLUR Coins!

how to claim blur

Blur recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, which is 10% of the total token stock. At the current valuation, this distribution is valued at approximately $49.2 million. Distribution is planned for Season 2, scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive Air Drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

blur airdrop tokenomics

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token stock. Blur operates as an integrated NFT marketplace and receives support from notable organizations like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

about blurring

Blur has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to rapidly browse and post items across multiple marketplaces, participate in disclosures, and expertly manage their NFT portfolios with unparalleled speed. To express its gratitude to early users who are eagerly engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token distribution. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be used to mint BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim their airdrop.

claim blurred

guide

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to stake BLUR tokens.

👉The ongoing distribution is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be additional distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

