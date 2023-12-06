Blur Season 2 Eligibility Complete Guide: Get Your $BLUR Now!

how to claim blur

Blur recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current market price, this distribution is estimated to be worth approximately $49.2 million. Distribution is planned for Season 2, scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

blur airdrop first

Previously, Blur allocated $360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token stock. Blur acts as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by notable institutions like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with trading volume reaching $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur: what is it?

Blur has been carefully designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to rapidly read and list commodities across multiple markets, participate in instant disclosures, and efficiently manage their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To express its gratitude to early users who eagerly participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

blurred eligibility

tutorial

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current Airdrop is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be additional distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

