Blur Season 2 Airdrop Instructions: Claim 100 in $BLUR Tokens for Everyone!

Blur recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token airdrop, which is 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is valued at approximately $49.2 million. A broadcast is planned for Season 2, premiering on November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

Previously, Blur allocated $360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token stock. Blur acts as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by notable organizations like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with trading volume reaching $158.8 million. These statistics underline the platform’s strong activity and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It empowers users to efficiently read and list commodities across multiple markets, engage in instant disclosures, and efficiently handle their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To show thanks to early users who actively participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distributions.

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to stake BLUR tokens.

👉 The ongoing airdrop is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be more distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

