BLUR Season 2 Airdrop: How to qualify for the $BLUR airdrop?

blurred eligibility

Blur recently thrilled its audience with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is valued at approximately $49.2 million. A broadcast is planned for Season 2, premiering on November 20. Users can expect to receive Air Drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding activities.

blur airdrop

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by notable organizations like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with trading volume reaching $158.8 million. These figures underline the platform’s strong activity and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

blurred information

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. This empowers users to rapidly view and post items across multiple markets, participate in instant disclosures, and efficiently manage their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To thank early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim their airdrop.

claim blurred

guide

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the option to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current airdrop is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

👉 There will be additional airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com