Blur Season 2 Airdrop: How to Qualify for and Claim Blur Airdrop?

claim blurred

Blur recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At current valuation, this airdrop is worth approximately $49.2 million. Distribution is planned for Season 2, scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive Air Drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding activities.

blur airdrop

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by notable institutions like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics highlight the platform’s strong activity and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

blurred information

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently browse and list items across multiple marketplaces, quickly participate in disclosures, and efficiently handle their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To thank early users who eagerly participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be used to mint BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distributions.

blur airdrop

complete guide

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The ongoing distribution is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be more airdrops for users listing NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com