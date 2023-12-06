Blur Season 2 Airdrop: How to Eligibility for Blur Crypto Airdrop?

blurred ability

The platform recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is estimated to be approximately $49.2 million. Delivery is set for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both posting NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur operates as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by leading organizations like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures highlight the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently read and list commodities across multiple markets, disclose quickly, and efficiently manage their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To show thanks for early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim their airdrop.

Here are the easy steps

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉The ongoing airdrop is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be more airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com