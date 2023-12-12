blurred ability

Blur recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is estimated to be approximately $49.2 million. Delivery is planned for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive air drops for both listing NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

Previously, Blur allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur operates as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by major organizations like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong activity of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It empowers users to efficiently read and post items across multiple marketplaces, participate in instant disclosures, and efficiently manage their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To thank early users who are eagerly engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the option to claim the free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current distribution is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be more distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com