As the NFT marketplace sets its sights on a so-called Season 3 of rewards for Blur traders, a JPEG flipper walked away with over $8.4 million worth of airdropped BLUR tokens from Season 2.

According to Dune Dashboard, Blur drained pseudonymous Hanwe’s hanwe.eth wallet of 22.85 million BLUR tokens after seeing how active the trader was in NFT bids, listings, and lending activity during the months-long Season 2. was awarded.

The airdropped tokens were worth approximately $7.3 million, as claimed late Monday night, shortly after Season 2 of Blur ended at 6 p.m. ET, but the tokens have since increased in value. According to CoinGecko, Blur’s token is up nearly 8% over the past day at $0.37.

Using the Ethereum Name Service to give his wallet a human-readable name, the trader received a large portion of the 300 million BLUR earmarked for the end of Season 2. According to Dune data, Hanway received the largest share of awards for Season 2.

Blur overtook OpenSea in terms of NFT trading volume this year, as the marketplace’s business — which involves incentives that encourage people to trade — caught on with crypto’s JPEG crowd. However, Blur hinted in its Season 3 announcement that its upcoming rewards period will be somewhat different than before, thanks to the involvement of a new Ethereum layer-2 network called Blast.

Backed by Paradigm, Standard Crypto and other investors, Blur said its Season 3 will be “powered” by Blast, and will be broadcast “edited” to Blur’s community when the new season drops in May 2024. Blast, which boasts raw yields on some tokens like Ethereum and stablecoins, announced this on Twitter on Tuesday raised $20 million.

Additionally, Blur is changing its reward structure. The marketplace said that those who deposit BLUR on the platform will get 50% of the season’s rewards this time.

Punk9059, the pseudonymous director of research at NFT startup Proof, thanked a Blur trader for turning his initial funding of 2-3 ETH (currently $3,950 to $5,925) into an $83,100 airdrop, the person going by the name @ESK_NFT said on Twitter. , “Wandering around the stage like a madman”.

i have to hand it over @ESK_NFT – He only used 2-3 ETH to farm Season 2 and managed to turn it into a drop of $83,100. A big W for someone who hustles like crazy. In the process a Discord group was created sharing their secrets and tools. – NFTstats.eth (@punk9059) 21 November 2023

During Season 2 of Blur, popular NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club came under pressure as some traders tried to maximize their airdrops. For example, famous trader Jeffrey Huang, also known as Machi Big Brother, sold more than 50 monkeys in just a few days.

According to the Dune dashboard above, Huang’s Season 2 airdrop included 6 million BLUR, worth approximately $2 million. And, after Season 2 ended with criticism against Blur and its co-founder, Tyshawn Roqueur, it appears Huang may have been disappointed with his final performance.

“Have some Shame [Blur] And [Roquerre]He tweeted.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech