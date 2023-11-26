BLUR leads the way with 80% blowout – will prices keep rising?

A significant increase in options trading and derivatives activity last week turned the market positive. Buyers’ interest in the top altcoins increased when the price of Bitcoin crossed $38,000 and set a new record for 2023. As a result, a cryptocurrency that was already in high circulation, such as BLUR, saw a significant increase in price.

This increase raises concerns about the ability of these cryptocurrencies to maintain their momentum in the coming week. BLUR is the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) platform of the same name.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, BLUR is becoming increasingly popular after Binance revealed its listing amid a surge in price.

BLUR has been listed on Binance

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has issued a statement indicating that it is ready to list and begin trading the Blur cryptocurrency token.

BLUR saw a 22% surge on Friday after its listing on Binance’s convert tool. Targeting Binance’s retail customers is the Convert function. Clients can buy and sell assets through it without using traditional order books.

The Binance debacle has been the main reason for the rise and crash over the past two days. The outcome has been disastrous, with the exchange having to pay $4.3 billion to the US government to resolve the lawsuit, including the departure of CEO Changpeng Zhao and a guilty plea to charges of breaking anti-money laundering rules.

The recent conflict between the US government and Binance is clearly benefiting the price of BLUR, as the altcoin has increased by over 80% in just one week and is currently trading at $0.509, which is clearly a sign of the situation. Taking advantage. In the process, BLUR also formed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern, indicating a potential rise.

The same people who created Blur also developed Blast, a Layer 2 network, and Blur has performed very well since its launch.

BLURUSDT is trading at $0.58 on weekend charts: Tradingview.com

comeback from record low

The blast went live earlier this week and has since raised over $400 million. The company will launch an airdrop in May.

Friday’s action coincided perfectly with a rise in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching its highest since May 2022.

In October, BLUR hit a record low, although it has since recovered. Renewed activity in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector and reports of big cryptocurrency players, or “whales,” buying the coin helped drive interest.

BLUR price action in the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap

The value of the BLUR token has increased significantly since Binance decided to introduce it, leading to speculation in the cryptocurrency markets.

This increased trend is in line with BLUR’s recent collaboration with layer-2 solution BLAST, which assisted in the Season 3 airdrop allocation in addition to boosting the token’s price.

Blur has made huge strides in its position within the cryptocurrency industry with these computational functions, ranking it as one of the top NFT lending protocols in the NFT markets.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Freepik

source: www.newsbtc.com