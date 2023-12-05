Blur Crypto Eligibility Guide: Get Free $BLUR Coin!

blurred ability

Blur recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is estimated to be approximately $49.2 million. A broadcast is planned for Season 2, premiering on November 20. Users can expect to receive airdrops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by major institutions like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with trading volume reaching $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It empowers users to efficiently read and list commodities across multiple markets, quickly participate in disclosures, and expertly manage their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To express its gratitude to early users who are eagerly engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be accessed by revealing BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

Here are the easy steps

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the option to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉The ongoing distribution is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be additional distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

