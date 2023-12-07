December 7, 2023
Blur Crypto Airdrop: How to Qualify for Blur Season 2 Airdrop?


blur airdrop

The platform recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token stock. At the current valuation, this distribution is estimated to be approximately $49.2 million. A broadcast is planned for Season 2 on November 20. Participants can expect to receive airdrops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding activities.

blur airdrop tokenomics

Previously, Blur allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token supply. Blur operates as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by leading institutions like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

blurred information

Blur has been carefully designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently browse and post items across multiple marketplaces, quickly participate in disclosures, and efficiently manage their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To express its gratitude to early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distribution.

blurred ability

tutorial

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the option to claim the free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉The ongoing airdrop is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

There will be additional airdrops for users listing NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com

