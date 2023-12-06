BLUR COIN Eligibility Complete Guide: Get Free $BLUR Tokens!

blur airdrop

Blur recently excited its community with the announcement of a $300 million BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token stock. At current valuation, this airdrop is valued at approximately $49.2 million. Distribution is planned for Season 2, scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive airdrops for both posting NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

Previously, Blur distributed $360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, comprising 12% of the total token stock. Blur works as a unified NFT marketplace and is backed by leading institutions like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures highlight the platform’s strong activity and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

What is blurring?

Blur has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently read and list commodities across multiple markets, liquidate quickly, and manage their NFT portfolio with unparalleled speed. To express its gratitude to early users who have eagerly engaged in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distribution.

tutorial

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current distribution is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

👉 There will be additional distributions for users who post NFTs through Blur.

