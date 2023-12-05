Blur Coin Airdrop: How to Qualify for and Claim the $BLUR Airdrop?

how to claim blur

The platform recently excited its audience with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token airdrop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this airdrop is valued at around $49.2 million. Distribution is planned for Season 2, scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive airdrops for both posting NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

Previously, Blur had allocated 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token supply. Blur works as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by notable institutions like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong activity of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It empowers users to efficiently browse and list items across multiple marketplaces, participate in instant disclosures, and efficiently handle their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. In a sign of thanks to early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token distribution. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distributions.

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the opportunity to claim a free care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The ongoing airdrop is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

👉 There will be additional airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

