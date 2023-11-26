BLUR clears the way with 80% blowout – Cryptosaurus

A significant increase in options trading and derivatives activity last week turned the market positive. Buyer interest in top altcoins surged after Bitcoin price crossed $38,000 and set a new record for 2023. As a result, a cryptocurrency that was already in high circulation, such as BLUR, saw a significant increase in price.

This increase raises concerns about the ability of these cryptocurrencies to maintain momentum in the coming week. BLUR is the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) platform of the same name.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, BLUR is becoming increasingly popular. The price surge came after Binance revealed its listing.

BLUR has been listed on Binance

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has issued a statement indicating that it is ready to list and begin trading the Blur cryptocurrency token.

BLUR saw a 22% surge on Friday after its listing on Binance’s Convert Tool. Targeting Binance’s retail customers is the Convert function. Clients can buy and sell assets through it without using traditional order books.

The debacle of Binance has been the main reason for the rise and fall in the last two days. The outcome has been disastrous, with the exchange having to pay $4.3 billion to the US government to settle the lawsuit, which included the departure of CEO Changpeng Zhao and a guilty plea to charges of breaking anti-money laundering rules.

The price of BLUR as an altcoin is clearly benefiting from the recent conflict between the US government and Binance, increasing by over 80% in just one week and currently trading at $0.509, which Clearly taking advantage of the situation. In the process, BLUR also formed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern, indicating a potential rise.

The same people who created Blur also developed Blast, a Layer 2 network, and Blur has performed very well since its launch.

BLURUSDT is trading at $0.58 on weekend charts: Tradingview.com

comeback from record low

The blast went live earlier this week and has since raised over $400 million. The company will launch airdrop in May.

Friday’s action coincided perfectly with a surge in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching its highest level since May 2022.

In October, BLUR hit a record low, although it has since recovered. Renewed activity in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector and reports of big cryptocurrency players, or “whales,” buying the coin helped drive interest.

BLUR price action in the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap

The value of the BLUR token has increased significantly since Binance decided to introduce it, sparking speculation in the cryptocurrency markets.

This increased trend is in line with BLUR’s recent collaboration with layer-2 solution BLAST, which assisted in the Season 3 airdrop allocation in addition to boosting the token’s price.

Blur has made huge strides in its position within the cryptocurrency industry with these computational functions, ranking it as one of the top NFT lending protocols in the NFT markets.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Freepik

Source: www.newsbtc.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech