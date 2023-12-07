$BLUR Claim Complete Guide: Get $BLUR Airdrop!

blurred ability

The platform recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token airdrop, which is 10% of the total token supply. At the current market price this airdrop is valued at approximately $49.2 million. Delivery is planned for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Participants can expect to receive air drops for both posting NFT collections and participating in bidding activities.

blur airdrop tokenomics

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token supply. Blur acts as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by major institutions like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These statistics underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence within the NFT domain.

Blur: what is it?

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to efficiently browse and post items across multiple marketplaces, making instant disclosures and handling their NFT portfolios with unparalleled speed. To thank early users who eagerly participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People engaged in NFT trading in the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their distributions.

blurred ability

Here are the easy steps

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Connect your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the option to claim the free care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be used to stake BLUR tokens.

👉 The current distribution is called “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be additional distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

Source: medium.com