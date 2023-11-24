BLUR Aumenta 30% Trace Airdrop de la 2 Day Time and Listed on Binance – Decrypt

BLUR, a token sold by NFT that compares with your name, has announced a 30% airdrop, which is for 2 days and informs you to list a token on the exchange of Binance cryptocurrency.

At a moment of publication, BLUR had to pay $,63, an average annuity of 30% and an additional amount of 82% in a week, data obtained from CoinGecko.

Last-minute airdrop of Blur están descenados to encourage traders to use NFTs; Airdrop de la temporada 2 tuo un pool de rewards de 300 milons de tokens BLUR (approximately $185 million approx real value) distributed to users.

A trader sought to stake 22.85 million tokens in the airdrop, activating his activity over a period of 2 days. Approximately $7.3 million worth of tokens and in a moment you will return and receive $14 million worth of purchases.

Now, Binance has announced the BLUR list for exchanging crypto currencies.

What is blurry?

In October of 2022, the NFT Blur was sent by OpenSea in February to increase the amount of NFTs, which was inspired by the incentive system for the business.

Blur announces the restructuring of the compensation program for the 3 temporadas “elementado” for the 2 nueva reds of the Ethereum lamada blast. In an announcement, Blur announced that “Redacted” would receive an airdrop in late 2024.

Blast, receiving original presentations in crypto currencies, including Ethereum and stablecoins, made an announcement on Twitter where it recoudad $20 million per year is a paradigm and standard crypto involved.

As part of a review of the compensation structure, you will also be required to collect 50% of your compensation as well as BLUR as a part of the airdrop.

[información-adicional title=”Descargo de responsabilidad”]Las opinion expressadas por el autor son solo con fine informativos y no constituencies asesoramiento financiero, de inversion y otro tipo.[/información-adicional]

Source: decrypt.co