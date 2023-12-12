$BLUR Airdrop: How to qualify for and claim the $BLUR Airdrop?

blurred ability

The platform recently thrilled its community with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is valued at approximately $49.2 million. Delivery is planned for Season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive air drops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding actions.

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token stock. Blur acts as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by notable institutions like Paradigm and others. Notably, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with a total trading volume of $158.8 million. These figures underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to rapidly browse and list items across multiple markets, make instant disclosures, and expertly manage their NFT portfolios with unmatched speed. To express its gratitude to early users who eagerly participated in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token distribution. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these free packages. These care packages can be opened to unveil BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day window to claim their airdrop.

👉 Go to the Blur Airdrop claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

👉 If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will have the option to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Merchants who have bid on Blurb are eligible for the airdrop.

👉 These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The current airdrop is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim it.

👉 There will be additional airdrops for users posting NFTs through Blur.

