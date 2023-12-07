$BLUR Airdrop: How to Claim Blur Coin Airdrop?

how to claim blur

The platform recently thrilled its audience with the announcement of a $300 million $BLUR token air drop, representing 10% of the total token supply. At the current valuation, this distribution is estimated to be approximately $49.2 million. The spread is set for season 2, which is scheduled for November 20. Users can expect to receive airdrops for both listing NFT collections and engaging in bidding activities.

About Blur AirDrop

Previously, Blur distributed 360 million $BLUR tokens in Season 1, which was 12% of the total token stock. Blur operates as an integrated NFT marketplace and is backed by leading organizations like Paradigm and others. Impressively, the platform has recorded a total of 144,000 transactions over the past 30 days, with trading volume reaching $158.8 million. These figures underline the strong performance of the platform and its growing presence in the NFT sector.

Blur: what is it?

Blur has been strategically designed to meet the needs of professional NFT traders. It enables users to rapidly browse and post items across multiple markets, participate in instant disclosures, and expertly manage their NFT portfolio with unmatched speed. To thank early users actively engaging in NFT trading, Blur is launching a free BLUR token airdrop. , People involved in NFT trading for the last six months are eligible for these complimentary packages. These care packages can be used to reveal BLUR tokens, and eligible users have a 60-day period to claim their airdrop.

blur airdrop

tutorial

👉 Go to the Blur Token Claim page.

👉 Link your ETH wallet.

blur airdrop

👉 If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will have the opportunity to claim a complimentary care package.

👉 Traders who have bid on Blurb are eligible for delivery.

👉 These care packages can be opened to reveal BLUR tokens.

👉 The ongoing distribution is labeled as “Airdrop 3” and eligible users have 60 days to claim it.

There will be additional distributions for users listing NFTs through Blur.

