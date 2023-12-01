Blumhouse moves from film to horror games with addition of new studio leaders

Are you looking to showcase your brand to the brightest minds in the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. learn more.

Blumhouse, the horror film studio started by Jason Blum, has expanded into games and has hired two more leaders to help run its game studio.

Los Angeles-based Blumhouse Games has added two new studio appointments to its leadership team, production lead Joe Lammert and technical director Clint Brewer. At the moment, Blumhouse Games is not going to create titles based on Blumhouse films like Split, Us or Get Out. Rather, it will create original games based on original ideas in the horror genre.

Lammert will oversee the production of the entire portfolio of games and support partner developers to complete projects. Previously, Lammert was Director of Release Management at Private Division, working on titles including The Outer Worlds, Ollie World and the BAFTA award-winning Rollerdrome, and has been a long-time champion of the independent games space.

Joe Lammert is the production lead at Blumhouse Games.

“Throughout my career I have been passionate about helping game developers bring their creative visions to life, and it is an honor to work with so many amazing talents on indie-scoped horror at Blumhouse Games,” Lammert said in a statement. The thing is.” “I’m ridiculously thrilled to be making horror games with such cool, kind people.

With over 20 years in engineering roles at Nvidia, Oculus, EA, Activision and others, Brewer brings a passion for the technical, creative and practical aspects of helping small teams create immersive, atmospheric experiences. Having worked on some of the biggest games in the world, he comes to Blumhouse Games to combine his deep love of the horror genre with his technical expertise.

“I’ve wanted to work directly in the horror industry for a long time,” Brewer said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for what Blumhouse has done for horror, and when Zach and Don formed Blumhouse Games, it felt like a dream come true.”

Clint Brewer is the Technical Director at Blumhouse Games.

“Our new hires Joe and Clint bring decades of experience who will join our leadership team in engineering and production to help bring our partners’ creative visions to life,” Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood said in a statement. We do.” “Together, we are working to create incredible new experiences in the horror genre and look forward to revealing more details soon.”

Formed earlier this year, Blumhouse Games is led by Wood and CFO Don Sheckler. Helpful partners with independent game developers to bring their creative vision to life through original, horror-themed games for console, PC, and mobile audiences. In the spirit of its film business, Blumhouse Games targets indie-budget games (under $10 million) to enable innovation and push creative boundaries.

Blumhouse’s games division has six people and is hiring. Blumhouse has never created third-party games in its previous history, but Blumhouse Games will now create third-party games.

