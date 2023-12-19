Blue Origin's anticipated return to flight examined ahead of launch cnn

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

A side view of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launching from Launch Site One in west Texas, north of Van Horn, during a passenger flight on March 31, 2022.

The first launch in more than a year of Blue Origin’s New Shepard tourism rocket, designed to take paying customers on brief trips to the edge of space, launched Monday morning.

According to an update shared on ax, formerly known as Twitter, the Jeff Bezos-founded company said the scrub of the uncrewed science mission was “due to a ground system issue the team is troubleshooting”.

Initially, Monday’s launch of New Shepard was delayed by an hour due to cold temperatures at the launch site at Blue Origin’s facilities on a private farm in West Texas, according to the company.

Blue Origin said it will make another launch attempt on Tuesday at 11:37 a.m. ET. The launch will be live streamed on the company’s website.

The mission would have marked the rocket’s return to flight after Blue Origin spent months recovering from a failed unmanned test flight.

A New Shepard rocket and spacecraft were scheduled to launch a batch of science instruments on September 12, 2022. But one minute into flight, the rocket endured Max Q – an aerospace term that refers to the maximum stress moment on the vehicle at relatively low altitudes where the atmosphere is still quite dense, and the rocket is moving at nearly the speed of sound. Used to be.

At the same time, massive flames were seen coming out of the rocket. The New Shepard capsule, which rides atop the rocket, then initiated its launch abort system – firing a small engine to safely distance itself from the malfunctioning rocket. That system worked as intended and the capsule descended by parachute for a safe landing.

Blue Origin later revealed that the cause of the failure was a problem in the engine nozzle, a large cone that directs flaming exhaust at the bottom of the rocket. According to the company, onboard computers accurately detected the failure and shut down the engine.

No injuries were reported on the ground, and Blue Origin said the science payload and capsule could be flown again.

But the rocket, left without any functioning engines, fell back into the ground. And was completely destroyed. Typically after New Shepard’s launch, the rocket booster guides itself to a safe direct landing so it can be blasted off again.

During an interview Thursday with podcaster Lex Friedman, Bezos said that the escape system that gets the capsule to safety is the hardest part of the engineering in the entire rocket — but “that’s why I’m not going to let anyone go on New Shepard.” I am comfortable.”

“The (rocket) booster is as safe and reliable as we can make it,” Bezos said. “The power density is so high that it is impossible to be sure that nothing will go wrong. …So the only way to improve security is to arrange for escape.

“I think a touring vehicle should be designed to be as safe as one can make it,” he said. “You can’t make it completely safe. It’s impossible.”

When New Shepard flies again, a success could inspire the company to reopen space travel for thrill-seekers.

Before the September 2022 failure, the New Shepard rocket had flown 22 consecutive successful missions – including six with passengers. Bezos took off on a rocket in 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses commercial rocket launches and is charged with ensuring public safety, oversaw the investigation of the failure. Investigation revealed that the engine nozzle failed because it experienced higher temperatures than the company expected.

To fix the problem, Blue Origin said it implemented “design changes to the combustion chamber” – the area of ​​the engine where the fuel explosively mixes with the oxidizer – and adjusted “operating parameters” or data. Which the company uses to model safe flights.

“Additional design changes to the nozzle have improved structural performance under thermal and dynamic loads,” the company said in a statement in March.

The FAA formally concluded the accident investigation on September 27, outlining 21 “corrective actions” Blue Origin must implement before returning to flight. The agency did not provide details about those actions, saying only that the report “involves proprietary data and US export controls”. The information is not available for public release.”

New Shepard’s expected return to flight comes as Blue Origin races to complete another important project: It is developing a giant rocket called New Glenn capable of carrying satellites and other large payloads into orbit. Is.

That rocket is years old. And the same engines that will power New Glenn’s rocket booster, the BE-4 engine, will also fuel a new series of rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance – a joint Lockheed Martin and Boeing venture. New from United Launch Alliance The Vulcan Centaur rocket is scheduled to launch its first mission in January to deliver a NASA-sponsored lander to the Moon.

New Glenn also has an important first launch on the horizon, potentially carrying a NASA satellite next year to study the magnetic field of space around Mars.

Bezos admitted during last week’s podcast interview that he is “extremely nervous” about the first launch of New Glenn.

“Every launch I go to, for New Shepard, for other vehicles too, I’m always nervous for these launches,” he said. “The first launch – not having any panic about it – would be indicative of some degree of neurosis.”

