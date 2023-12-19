Blue Origin returns to flight as Bezos reunites with his space company

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Blue Origin returned to flight Tuesday morning, launching its New Shepard rocket to the edge of space for the first time since its engine nozzle malfunctioned and its booster crashed in the West Texas desert more than a year ago Was.

The mission carried no people, only 33 payloads, which included science experiments for NASA and schools and universities. But it was a significant step forward for a company that has lagged far behind SpaceX and failed to deliver on the promise that Jeff Bezos made when he founded the company nearly 23 years ago.

Bezos recently acknowledged the company’s troubles and said he is now personally involved in a way he was not when he was running Amazon. (Bezos owns The Washington Post; the Post’s interim CEO, Patty Stonecipher, is a member of Amazon’s board.)

“Blue Origin needs to be much faster, and that’s one of the reasons I left my role as CEO of Amazon a few years ago,” he said on Lex Friedman’s podcast. “Blue Origin needs me now.”

His goal is to infuse his space company with “some energy, some sense of urgency.” We need to move very fast, and we are going to,” he said.

He added: “I am directly leading this. We are going to be the world’s most decisive company in any industry. … We’re going to have to be really good at taking appropriate technology risks and making those decisions quickly. Being bold on those things, and having the right culture to support that. You need people to be ambitious, technically ambitious.

Tuesday’s flight appeared to go well from start to finish. The booster blasted off successfully, taking the spacecraft to an altitude of about 66 miles, where it experienced about three minutes of weightlessness before falling to Earth under parachute. The booster flew back toward Earth, gently touching down on its landing pad. In total, Blue Origin has flown New Shepard into space 24 times, and completed six missions with people.

In September, Blue Origin chief executive Bob Smith announced that he was resigning. Bezos replaced him with Dave Limp, a trusted Amazon confidant who oversaw a number of programs including Alexa, Kindle and the company’s growing Kuiper Internet satellite network. Smith, who was an executive at Honeywell Aerospace before coming to Blue, was charged with transforming Blue from a years-long research and development start-up into a revenue-generating enterprise with more formalized business lines and processes .

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, launched a rocket on December 19 near Van Horn, Texas. (Video: Reuters)

During his tenure the company experienced tremendous growth, based in Huntsville, Ala. Opened offices in and built a huge manufacturing complex near Cape Canaveral in Florida. But Smith’s tenure was fraught with turmoil, detailed in a 2021 Washington Post report in which employees complained of a poor work environment. “Our current culture is toxic to our success and many could see it spreading throughout the company,” one employee wrote in a letter to Bezos, Smith and other top leaders.

The spaceflight company’s problems were “systemic,” according to the letter, which was obtained by The Post and verified by two former employees familiar with the matter. “A loss of confidence in Blue’s leadership is common,” the letter said.

Current and former employees told The Post that dysfunction prevented the company from “operational excellence,” a core tenet of Bezos’ business philosophy. For example, after winning the lion’s share of a major contract to build a spacecraft to land NASA astronauts on the Moon, Blue ultimately lost in the final round to SpaceX in 2021. Blue’s bid was $6 billion; SpaceX bid $2.9 billion. The loss came as Bezos focused his attention on Amazon, which has become a lifeline for many during the COVID-19 pandemic and is facing huge demand across the country.

However, since then, as current and former Blue Origin employees have told The Post, Bezos has become much more involved with Blue, which he has said is “the most important thing I’m doing.” He said that since stepping down as Amazon chief executive in 2021, Blue has occupied much of his time and attention. His suborbital trip to space on New Shepard’s first human spaceflight mission in July 2021 also helped inspire him.

Recently, the company has shown some signs of progress on its ambitions. After years of delays, Blue finally delivered BE-4 engines to United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, which uses the engines to power its Vulcan rocket. Vulcan’s maiden flight is scheduled for January 8, a mission that aims to send a robotic spacecraft developed by Pittsburgh company Astrobotic as part of NASA’s Artemis program to the lunar surface.

Blue Origin is also focused on developing technologies to help NASA build a permanent presence on the Moon. Earlier this year, it won a $34.7 million contract to make solar cells and transmission wires from lunar regolith, the rocks and dirt on the moon. After losing out on the initial contract, Blue also won a contract from NASA to build a lunar lander for the space agency to transport astronauts to and from the Moon’s surface. Blue’s proposal is an ambitious one, and calls for a reusable spacecraft that would remain in lunar orbit and be fueled by a second spacecraft that would travel back and forth between Earth and the Moon.

In addition to those projects, Blue is working to develop a commercial space station called Orbital Reef, which could serve as a replacement for the International Space Station. Blue also recently unveiled an in-space infrastructure program known as the Blue Ring, a spacecraft capable of flying between different orbits, including around the Moon, using both chemical and electric propulsion will be.

“It’s a bit like Amazon Web Services, but for space payloads that need to go around the Earth or around the Moon,” Bezos told Friedman.

But despite the company’s growth and its reach into various areas of the space industry, Blue Origin has yet to conduct a flight into Earth orbit. Bezos said that should change next year with the first flight of the company’s New Glenn rocket from the company’s launch site at Cape Canaveral. Originally scheduled to fly by 2020, New Glenn will have a much larger fairing, or nose cone, that will allow it to carry larger payloads into orbit, as well as a reusable first stage that will return to Earth. And will land like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

“I am very optimistic that the first launch of the new Glenn will be in 2024,” Bezos told Friedman. Asked if he was nervous about the launch, he said, “Are you kidding? I am very nervous. … The first launch – not having any trepidation about it, would be a sign of some degree of insanity in my opinion.’

Another flight of New Shepard should come before long, Erica Wagner, Blue’s senior director for emerging space markets, said during the company’s Tuesday flight broadcast. And this time people will participate in it.

“After a thorough review of today’s mission, we look forward to conducting our next crewed flight soon,” he said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com