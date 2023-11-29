Blue Jays trading Bo Bichette case
Where there is smoke, there is fire, the saying goes. In the midst of some persistent rumors regarding a potential Bo Bichette trade, we take a look at what a trade case for the young Blue Jays superstar could look like. Of course, Jays fans want him to sign a long-term $300 million+ extension to stay in Toronto, but they also don’t want him to leave as a free agent after 2025 with only draft pick compensation.
Sublime, MVP-like talents at their peak and two years of remaining team control like Bichette don’t become available on the trade market very often: Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Matt Olson and Blake Snell are recent examples, but here are The exception, not the rule.
ben nicholson-smith sportsnet recently wrote that “Most non-Jays executives I’ve talked to this winter think the Blue Jays plan to keep Bo Bichette. Now, that doesn’t stop other teams from expressing interest.” , but remember, it takes two to develop any real attraction.
GM Ross Atkins said in comments to the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday afternoon: “He’s a really good player in a market that doesn’t have a lot of position players. We are very lucky to have him and he is our SS who is leading the way. Rumors, speculations usually lead to something (for him) but in our case Bo is our SS who is moving on.
Ken Rosenthal athletic (subscription required) notes that the Blue Jays are facing calls for first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as Bichette, according to major-league sources, who were granted anonymity to speak freely. Was. However, it doesn’t make sense for the Jays to move any stars when they are under pressure to win and are believed to be pursuing Shohei Ohtani. Granted, neither Bichette nor Guerrero have signed contract extensions, and both are two years away from free agency.
Typically teams keep their young stars during their controllable years before those players can test free agency, which is where we see huge free agent contracts for MVP and Cy Young talents, such as Bryce Harper, Corey Seager, Gerrit Cole signed big multi-year deals. And Aaron Judge. It appears Ohtani is poised to break Judge’s $360 million record for a free agent contract this offseason, with talk of a deal in excess of $500 million.
If Bo Bichette is on the trading block, we could see a big change north of the border. @blue Jays , #blue Jays pic.twitter.com/yCrkMUpX2C
– MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) on SiriusXM 25 November 2023
Bichette will enter his age-26 season in 2024 and is coming off a second All-Star campaign, where he had the fourth-most hits in the American League. This came as he led the AL in hits in both 2021 and 2022. Since his debut in July of 2019, Bichette has the third-most hits in MLB with 653, trailing only Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner.
Since being called up, Bichette has the 24th-highest fWAR of any MLB player at 15.7, while slashing .299/.340/.487 for an OPS of .826, which is 26 above league average with a wRC+. % is better. 127, or 27% better than the league average. This puts him in elite company, and top-25 players typically aren’t available via trade.
He also displayed some vastly improved glove work in 2023, finishing 10th among qualified shortstops in MLB with total defensive runs +5, which tied him with Seager.
Like his teammate Guerrero, Bichette could potentially demand a long-term contract extension in the $300M+ range, which would be the largest contract ever signed by a Blue Jays player. The Blue Jays have just offered the most lucrative free agent contract and total value in their 47-year history, a six-year, $150M free agent deal signed by George Springer in January of 2021.
A high water mark could be any of the following deals, either free agent ones or contract extensions:
So other than risking a fan revolt by selling someone as popular and talented as Bichette, what could be the justification for selling one of the faces of the franchise? He has two years and $27.5 million left on the contract he signed before last season, which runs through his arbitration years, but Bichette could test the free agent market after the 2025 season if he signs an extension beyond that. Don’t do it.
If he’s unwilling to sign a long-term extension and commits to testing free agency, his trade value to the Blue Jays will never be high: a very reasonable $11.2M AAV for his ~5.0 annual bWAR production. But two years of team control. Toronto’s front office would be remiss not to at least listen to what might be available; It’s just good roster management and good administration to see what Bichette’s trade value could be.
Blue Jays shortstops with multiple 4.5+ WAR seasons: Tony Fernandez, Bo Bichette
Blue Jays shortstops with multiple 4.0+ WAR seasons: Tony Fernandez, Bo Bichette
Blue Jays shortstops with multiple 3.5+ WAR seasons: Tony Fernandez, Bo Bichette https://t.co/f84JagV858
-Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) 14 January 2023
With the Blue Jays’ competitive window closed, could a trade for Bichette or Guerrero extend that window, depending on the returns brought back in the trade? Both players are under team control for two more seasons, but if they leave in free agency after 2025, the Jays are likely to move on. If the front office is unable to extend them, the Jays could be left with only draft pick compensation after 2025, assuming they reject both qualifying offers.
Given his scathing comments after the Blue missed the postseason again this year, and his inability to move Bichette past his mediocre years, the front office may have to think seriously about whether Bichette What business could look like.
Teams that have been mentioned so far as potential trade partners for Bichette include the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Both clubs have talented youngsters, controllable players and top ten farm systems featuring several top 100 prospects. With the Blue Jays clearly in the market for a third baseman to replace Matt Chapman and an outfielder to replace Kevin Kiermaier, could they acquire several young MLB players as well as prospects in the trade?
MLB.com’s Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio said Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said, “Shortstop Gavin Lux is making progress after suffering a torn ACL and LCL, as well as a right hamstring injury. Lux has been practicing and If healthy, he could be the team’s starting shortstop in 2024. However, the Dodgers will continue to monitor the trade market for shortstops, primarily Milwaukee’s Willie Adams and Toronto’s Bo Bichette.
Would Bichette trade for a package starting with the 26-year-old Dodgers’ James Outman, who finished third in their NL ROY voting this year and, like Kiermaier, bats lefty; Gavin Lux, 26, who is recovering from a devastating right knee injury that kept him out of the 2023 season; And, is 24-year-old Emmett Sheehan, who made 11 starts for the Dodgers in 2023, good enough for the Blue Jays to consider? Perhaps they could add left-handed hitting prospect Michael Bush, ranked 47th overall by MLB Pipeline, to further the deal?
The Cubs could tackle 21-year-old lefty-swinging prospect Pete Crowe-Armstrong, who is ranked 12th overall by MLB Pipeline with an 80-grade scouting report in the field, meaning “top-tier grade in his center-field skills.” , as he displays tremendous range from gap to gap with a combination of plus speed and accurate reads and routes, and he completes the package with solid arm strength. He is aggressive in the outfield and on the bases, stealing 32 bags on 43 attempts last season.
Pete Crowe-Armstrong with an excellent catch. pic.twitter.com/YgkZpWggg1
– MLB (@MLB) 7 March 2023
They could add 22-year-old righty Cade Horton, the No. 29 prospect in baseball, who has a 60-grade fastball and a 65-grade slider; And, 24-year-old slugger Christopher Morrell, who could replace Brandon Belt at DH. He has hit 42 home runs in 220 MLB games, with an OPS+ of 110, over his two seasons so far, including 26 in 2023.
If they decide to explore a trade for Bichette, the Blue Jays could also consider making a separate trade for Brewers SS Willie Adams, who would trade some of their young SS prospects like Orelvis Martínez, Arjun Nimmala, Leo Jimenez, and Josh There is a one year bridge for this. Kasevich.
A large portion of Jays fans would love to see Bichette sign a big, multi-year extension to stay in Toronto. However, if he is going to leave with only a draft pick as compensation for losing him as a free agent, good administration and best roster management practices dictate that the Blue Jays should assess his market value. They should have learned from the Josh Donaldson incident why you need to protect a player instead of destroying his value.
Source: jaysjournal.com