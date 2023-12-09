Blue-collar hiring and salary benefits remain hot in a cold job market

Many blue-collar workers are riding on a year of stronger hiring, more abundant job opportunities and faster wage growth in 2024 than some of their white-collar counterparts.

After two years of rapid growth, the United States job market is finally slowing down as 2023 approaches, but Americans are largely benefiting from its strength. The unemployment rate stood at 3.7% last month, making it the 22nd consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been below 4%.

People appear to be working or looking for jobs at higher levels than before the pandemic, with 83.3% of those between the ages of 25 and 54 participating in the labor force.

But the historic surge in workers’ bargaining power in the post-pandemic era is now tapering off, with hires falling from an average of 399,000 per month over the past year to 232,000 so far this year. A top culprit: the Federal Reserve’s high interest rates meant to stoke inflation, which peaked above 9% in the summer of 2022 and is now hovering around 3%.

Read more

Many white-collar employers have cut back on hiring this year. The tech sector has seen some of the sharpest fluctuations and deepest layoffs after recovering from pandemic-era gluts and adopting higher interest rates that have pushed corporate borrowing costs much higher.

For jobs in software development and IT operations, data actually shows there are fewer postings now than before the pandemic. However, job postings for manufacturing roles have increased by a massive 46%.

This has been a very serious decline in white-collar, traditional office jobs.

Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab

“This is a huge decline in white-collar, traditional office jobs,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab.

This divide is also reflected in job postings based on work arrangements, where work-from-home roles are concentrated in white-collar jobs compared to more practical blue-collar tasks. In fact the data shows fewer job postings for highly remote jobs now than before the pandemic, while jobs for more in-person roles remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Read more

In another indication of the relative strength of the blue-collar workforce, those with the least education have seen the fastest growth in employment levels. This year saw a 5.7% increase in people without a high school degree, well above the national average of 1.1% employment growth.

Their rebound offsets some of the decline that occurred during the pandemic, when workers who did not graduate high school saw the worst job losses. Despite recent slow progress, graduate degree holders have maintained their long-term lead in employment levels.

Overall, workers are earning more than a year ago.

Largely blue-collar sectors like manufacturing are projected to see faster growth in average hourly earnings in 2023 than many predominantly white-collar categories like business and professional services. And wage gains for many blue-collar workers are exceeding inflation — which has not been the case for some white-collar professionals this year.

recommended

For example, in the mining and logging sector, wages are expected to increase by 4.2% compared to 2023. Pay for information-based roles has increased by only 2.3% this year.

Read more

Of course, many blue-collar jobs pay less than white-collar jobs, so rapid wage growth may not close the earnings gap between the two groups. Moreover, lower earners generally have less savings to absorb rising prices than higher earners, meaning the economic picture remains more difficult for blue-collar workers – even That salary increase and promotion also.

Still, Bunker says labor market trends for low-income families will remain largely positive over the next year.

“Pay inequality has declined over the years because the bottom distribution has been relatively good,” he said.

Brian Cheung

Source: www.nbcnews.com