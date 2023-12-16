Blue Carbon is one of several companies pursuing carbon market deals

First, a little-known Emirati company set its sights on a forest the size of Maine. Then, another one that was as big as South Carolina. After that, it focused on a tract of land the size of Puerto Rico.

As the oil-rich emirate of Dubai prepares to host this year’s United Nations-sponsored climate summit, the company, named Blue Carbon and founded by a prince, is taking over vast tracts of land across the developing world. Was submitting proposed deals. It tried to position itself as a force for a perceived solution to global warming: carbon credits.

Carbon credits are potentially one of the most important – but most controversial – tools to accelerate efforts to reduce global emissions of heat-trapping gases. The idea is simple: each credit is equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide emissions offset or avoided.

In theory, carbon trading could increase the ambition of industrialized countries by allowing them to reduce emissions in other countries while figuring out how to do the same at home. It can also direct funds to developing countries that desperately need them to sustainably develop their economies.

But calculating greenhouse gas emissions is a complex endeavor.

Many conservationists worry that carbon markets could be abused by countries seeking to reduce emissions without abandoning fossil fuels. Others hope this trade will provide developing countries with the money needed to keep forests standing and build renewable energy plants.

Blue carbon is making headway in business despite unresolved issues about how the market for such credits should best be structured.

Within the span of a year, Blue Carbon announced agreements with countries in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean to develop huge conservation projects. Their goal was broader, namely stopping forest land from being cut down and reforesting areas that had already been cut down, and then selling credits based on the emissions reductions expected from those projects to nations that wanted to reduce their carbon footprint.

One ton of carbon stored in trees is equivalent to one carbon credit that can be bought and sold.

But what government officials portrayed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their nations was seen by many conservationists as an uncertain bet to curb carbon emissions, with the possibility of stripping many local communities of their land rights. Was.

Carbon markets are still largely unregulated. Although they provide a way to raise money to protect forests, much of the concern over deals like Blue Carbon comes from how little companies have to disclose publicly.

“We need all the financial resources we can to protect forests,” said Zoe Queiroz-Cullen, director of Fauna & Flora, an international wildlife nonprofit. But, she added, “I’m not seeing the level of detail that we would expect and this number of announcements on this scale.”

Most carbon-market activity so far has occurred among companies seeking to meet their voluntary pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

But Blue Carbon has a much larger stake in the trades it wants to broker. They take advantage of a system created in the landmark Paris climate accord nearly a decade ago that allows nations to trade emissions reductions that will count toward the buyer’s own pledge to reach carbon neutrality.

Although countries and companies are starting to make deals, the rules governing trade remain unwritten. Negotiators at the recently concluded COP28 summit in Dubai once again failed to agree on a framework to regulate the trade, largely over the question of how they would report the emissions reductions of their projects.

“We want and need countries and their partners to be very clear and transparent about what they are doing,” said Alexia Kelly, the United States’ lead negotiator on the emissions trading and markets provisions of the Paris agreement. “But there is a lack of any kind of agreed upon rules, which may or may not exist.”

Terms of Blue Carbon’s proposed deals were not publicly released. Its draft contract with the government of Liberia, reviewed by the Times, shows that the company will not buy any land, but will instead reserve the right to sell carbon credits from areas currently occupied by communities, private farms and reserves. Has gone.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a deal in September that could give Blue Carbon control of about a fifth of the country’s land. At a recent event he said the deal would close the country’s “$200 million financing gap.”

Requests for information about the agreements were not responded to by Blue Carbon and the office of its founder, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmuk Al Maktoum, as well as four of the five African countries involved in the deal.

There is increased urgency to reach an agreement to regulate country-to-country trade. Nearly 100 such deals have been announced since 2021, according to data from MSCI, a firm that researches carbon markets.

The United Arab Emirates announced commitments of nearly half a billion dollars for carbon-credit deals at the recent climate summit in Kenya, and the country is planning to partially offset its own by paying for emissions reductions in other countries. Is counting on.

“The whole point is to use carbon trading, credits and markets to ease the energy transition by reducing carbon emissions and ensuring financial flows to poor countries,” said Rachel Kyte, a veteran climate diplomat and chair of a group trying to make carbon Was.” Market more transparent. “But there has to be integrity and transparency in that process, and that’s not the case right now.”

When Loretta Alethea Pope Kaye, chair of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, a group of advocacy organizations, saw the draft contract between her government and Blue Carbon in August, she said she committed herself to blocking it.

Over the years, Ms. Pope Kai worked with community leaders to help pass a law that protects communities’ land rights as well as their right to be consulted about projects that affect them . “We said, ‘Stop negotiations,’ because we need more consultation,” he recalled in an interview. “The deal was a bad deal.”

The draft document, which has not been signed by Liberian officials, was dated July and called for Blue Carbon to receive 70 percent of the income from the sale of any carbon credits related to the land – tax free for a decade. will get. The government will get the remaining 30 percent, plus a 10 percent royalty on the value of each credit, half of which will go to local communities.

Environmentalists complained that local communities and the government were getting little. The protocol commonly used by Plan Vivo, a UK-based nonprofit, says communities should get at least 60 percent of the revenue from carbon credit sales.

Wilson Tarpeh, chief executive of Liberia’s Environmental Protection Agency, said the government had never intended to pursue the deal before the regulations were put in place.

“We’re also very new to this issue, so we’re taking our time to make sure the rules are in place,” he said in an interview. “But carbon is a major asset and we want to make money from it.”

The governments of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya, which signed memoranda of understanding to negotiate thousands of square miles of deals with Blue Carbon, did not respond to questions about the status of the deals. Kenyan President William Ruto told reporters at the climate summit in Dubai that his country has “not sold even an inch” of its land as part of any carbon-market deal.

Neither carbon markets nor the crisis of their credibility is new.

The price of carbon credits in the voluntary market has repeatedly declined following academic and media scrutiny of large-scale projects, which found that they overestimated the amount of emissions they must offset and the impact on local communities. This has had a negative impact.

Any abuses in carbon trading between nations would have major consequences. Emissions reductions pledged by countries form the basis of calculations of how well the world is performing in the fight against climate change, such as the recent UN emissions gap report.

Ms Kelly, the former US negotiator, argued that while the agreed rules would help protect against the risk of abuse in the carbon market, the Paris agreement was designed to give nations the freedom to implement it as they wish. But, he said, this depends on nations acting in good faith, which so far is the majority.

“We don’t want them to wait,” he said, referring to rules still under consideration. “This is a climate emergency and we need people to take action.”

Despite vigorous bargaining in the months leading up to COP28, blue carbon had no notable presence at the climate summit in Dubai. As negotiators there disputed the future of the carbon market, however, the company announced new agreements with Dominica and the Bahamas. No terms were made public.

