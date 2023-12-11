Blow fill seal technology market is estimated to reach US$6,206.5

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projected Trajectory of Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Estimates Estimated Value US$3,246.7 million Poised to grow to impressive levels in 2023 US$6,206.5 million By 2033. This upward trend indicates a strong sales revenue expansion, anticipating a notable CAGR 6.8% During the forecast period.

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, coupled with manufacturers adopting advanced sterilization technologies such as Blow Fill Seal (BFS), is set to drive the global market. Adoption of BFS addresses concerns related to human intervention and reduces risks of drug contamination during filling and packaging processes. This technology offers countless advantages, including packaging flexibility, low operating costs, high levels of sterility assurance, minimal space and component inventory requirements, as well as limited workforce requirements. These characteristics collectively establish BFS as an ideal technology for pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug packaging applications.

The latest generation of aseptic blow-fill-seal technology machines is specifically dedicated to a whole new range of optimized insertion applications. These modular insertion isolators are usually located outside the classified machine room, separate from but directly connected to the B/F/S unit via a transfer tunnel. The isolator and tunnel are typically sterilized with vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and the Class 100 environment within it is maintained by HEPA filtration. This new addition to the aseptic B/F/S system not only streamlines the insertion process, but also provides a higher level of sterility assurance for products with tips-and-caps and rubber/silicone stoppers inserted under aseptic conditions Is. This technology was introduced by Romelag, combining insertion with blow-fill-seal, resulting in an advanced blow-fill-insert-seal technology. During the insertion process, either a preservative-free multi-dose system or a micro-bristle Applicator can be inserted depending on the needs.

Outline of key trends shaping the global blow fill seal technology market

Regenerative LDPE in BFS containers enhances sustainability, cost-efficiency and performance for pharmaceutical packaging

The use of regenerative LDPE (RLDPE) as a raw material for blow-fill-seal (BFS) containers is a growing trend driven by factors such as sustainability, cost-effectiveness, performance, regulatory compliance and consumer demand. BFS companies are finding that RLDPE is a viable and sustainable alternative to virgin LDPE, offering similar performance characteristics at a lower cost. Additionally, the use of RLDPE can contribute to sustainability goals by reducing reliance on virgin plastics and extending the shelf life of products.

Many organizations in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are actively using regenerative LDPE (RLDPE) in the production of blown-fill-seal (BFS) containers. These organizations recognize the advantages of RLDPE in terms of sustainability, cost-effectiveness and performance, making it an attractive choice for packaging sterile and single-dose pharmaceutical products. For example, major players such as Silgan Unicep, RiteDose Corporation and Amanta Healthcare have incorporated RLDPE into their BFS manufacturing process. Additionally, Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS used approximately 1,117 kg/t of RLDPE at its Gannat production site, reducing emissions by more than 60%.

“Unit dose packaging, such as pre-filled syringes, are in high demand. This, in turn, is driving the demand for blow-fill-seal technology in the global market. In response to these market dynamics, pharmaceutical companies are strategically integrating BFS technology into their manufacturing processes to meet the growing demand for unit dose packaging. Ismail Sutaria, principal consultant for packaging and materials at Future Market Insights, says.

Key Findings from the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Prefilled syringes and injectables lead the global BFS technology market, capturing half the value share and are projected to grow by 340 bps points during the forecast period. Ampoules are growing at a CAGR of 6.4% and are expected to achieve 1/5th of the market share by the end of 2033. Bottles will receive incremental opportunities of USD 507.8 million by the end of the forecast years.

Polyethylene is dominating the market, achieving more than 61% market share in 2023, creating an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 2,013.4 million by the end of 2033. The expansion rate of polypropylene is projected to record 6.5% during 2023-2033. 1.9 times its current market value.

The pharmaceutical industry is the major user of BFS technology, with 97% market share driven by rapid expansion. In the pharmaceutical industry, respiratory is estimated to generate 1,202.4 million incremental growth opportunities during the forecast years. The current market value of food and beverages is expected to grow by 1.8 times in the coming years.

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Landscape

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS, Romelag SE & Co. KG, Woodstock Sterile Solutions, Curida AS, New Vision Pharmaceuticals LLC, Weiler Engineering Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some of the notable players. Market. Tier 1 players in the market account for 10-15% of the overall blow fill seal technology market including GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG and Horizon Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Providing specialized services in BFS technology industry

Manufacturers can go beyond their product offerings and provide value-added services to increase customer satisfaction and expand revenue streams. Many major players, such as Romelag SE & Co. KG, Woodstock Sterile Solutions and Weiler Engineering Inc., already offer a wide range of value-added services with their portfolios. For example, Weiler is involved in the provision of engineering research and development services, including specialized mold and filling development, and 3D printing, among others. Additionally, Romelag also provides a variety of value-added service solutions, including pharmaceutical qualification and validation, after-sales services and machine modernization services.

Following similar trends, manufacturers can provide expert advice on BFS container design, material selection and compatibility with specific products to help customers optimize their packaging solutions and meet regulatory requirements. They may also provide sustainability consulting services, and implementing recycling programs can help clients reduce their environmental impact and meet sustainability goals. Manufacturers can collaborate with customers to develop and customize BFS containers for specific product requirements. This will strengthen customer relationships and differentiate the manufacturer’s offering. Since there is a shortage of skilled workers in some areas, providing training and education programs on BFS container handling, filling processes and quality control measures to customers’ employees can increase their expertise and ensure proper product handling.

major developments

In December 2021, Woodstock received a United States patent for its cold blow fill seal system. This innovative approach involves careful temperature control to prevent heat-related damage. It is particularly suitable for drugs sensitive to temperature-induced degradation.

In January 2021, Berry Global Healthcare introduced its latest blow-fill-seal closure, the Cyrano, which is renowned for its lightweight design. Formulated to reduce the use of plastics, Cyrano serves as an accessible solution for various intravenous and infusion systems.

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market by Category

By Product:

bottles 0.2-100ml 100-500ml above 500 ml

Ampoules

vials

Others (Prefilled Syringes Cartridges and Injections)

By content:

By end use:

medicines of eye injection Biologics wound care respiratory therapy

Food and beverages (including nutraceuticals)

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others (chemicals etc.)

by region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific except Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging & Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying the key challenges the client faces and providing logical and actionable insights to equip clients with the power to make strategic decisions.

Ismail has been a key part of many transformational consulting efforts. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis and business transformation advisory. Ismail holds an MBA in Marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Ismail regularly attends industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been cited in leading publications including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

