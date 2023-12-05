In a recent Bloomberg report, it was suggested that the rise of Bitcoin’s price to over $42,000 is the beginning of a new crypto super cycle that would push the world’s largest cryptocurrency to over $500,000.

According to Bloomberg, proponents of this theory argue that Bitcoin represents a new monetary order that is captivating Wall Street and fostering a “palpable sense of excitement” within the digital asset community.

Bitcoin price potentially increased

The remarkable performance of Bitcoin’s price in recent months surprised many, as the cryptocurrency recorded three consecutive monthly gains, including an 11 percent increase in December alone.

Excitement over the Bitcoin price rally has led to optimistic predictions of further gains, often based on intuition or technical analysis.

The cryptocurrency has experienced a significant price revival in 2023, with its value increasing by more than 150% so far. Market observers attribute the surge to growing anticipation of the possible approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for trading in the United States.

According to the report, there is an atmosphere of happiness in the industry about the prospect of ETF. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggests that “Bitcoin could be the key to expanding Western civilization.” Predictions about the future price of Bitcoin range from $50,000 to above $530,000 in the immediate term.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., cautioned about rapidly changing sentiment in the asset class and highlighted the importance of liquidity flows caused by the pandemic in driving Bitcoin’s strong rally in 2020 and 2021.

Maley suggests that without a similar liquidity injection, some optimistic predictions about Bitcoin’s future value may become unrealistic.

The long-awaited launch of a Bitcoin-based ETF in the United States aims to facilitate easier access to the cryptocurrency for wealth managers, potentially attracting billions of dollars of new investment into the sector.

BTC ETF speculation sparks optimism

Kaiko researchers have observed a notable shift in market sentiment since mid-October, driven by growing institutional interest in the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF and a more favorable macroeconomic environment.

The researchers also highlighted recent inflows into crypto investment products and a seven-month high in daily spot-trading volumes in November.

Still, while excitement about the broader crypto rally often spreads on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), it is important to acknowledge Bitcoin’s historical volatility.

According to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency has experienced several hype cycles in recent years, with notable gains followed by significant declines.

Despite Bitcoin’s recent gains and departure from a prolonged consolidation phase, Bloomberg suggests that a significant correction may still be on the horizon. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $41,800, displaying continued bullishness as it attempts to reclaim the $42,000 level.

The result remains uncertain as to whether the cryptocurrency will successfully consolidate above this important level, which would put it in a favorable position for a sustained upward move throughout the month.

Alternatively, the current yearly high could act as a formidable resistance barrier for Bitcoin’s price, supporting Bloomberg’s thesis of a potential correction.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com