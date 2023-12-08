Blood on the streets? I'm collecting 15% on my capital: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Trading Softly.

I have never been one to follow the crowd. My current lifestyle goes against many of the norms I was taught as a child. I grew up in a city. I wore modern clothes. I always had a fresh pair of sneakers on my feet. There were no pets or animals in my house.

Yet as I grew up, I started wearing shoes, living in the country, and having lots of animals in our home, where we try to live a sustainable lifestyle by not relying on the local grocery store.

So it should come as no surprise that when I came into the market, I came with an independent mindset. Instead of following the crowd in growth investing, where I buy something hoping that its value will increase so that I can sell it to someone else in the future and unlock the money I’ve made. Instead I bought investments that would make me money just for holding them – and didn’t require much work.

Sometimes, this counter-intuitive method of generating strong income from the markets without needing to sell has put me at odds with those who want everyone to follow the same pattern. It reminds me of the tulip craze or the baseball card craze, where everyone values ​​something that might not otherwise have value, and persuades everyone else to value it too. The whole plan collapsed when everyone realized that the arbitrary value inside these pieces of paper or unlit bulbs was the value they were applying to it, not the actual real-world value. Growth investors convince other growth investors that the investment is worthwhile in order to increase the price, but if all those growth investors stopped taking interest in those companies, the value would drop precipitously, and they would have nothing left to show for it. .

This is a big difference from the income investor who is willing to invest for income and receive regular dividends. If my company fails, I still have all the dividends from it to show as returns.

Today, I’d like to look at a company that invests in others for returns in the venture capital methodology. They make money from interest as well as potential capital gains. They keep paying me the outstanding income quarter after quarter.

Let’s dive in!

time to get greedy

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG), yielding 15.2%, is a BDC (Business Development Company) specializing in venture capital. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which is active in venture capital, rising interest rates that have made capital more expensive for young companies, and a difficult environment for IPOs have caused huge losses to the sector. TPVG focuses on investing in companies that are preparing for a liquidity event in 1-2 years, and there hasn’t been a good environment for that strategy in 2023.

TPVG has seen several borrowers file for bankruptcy, and various loans have been written off as losses as a result. Book value has come under pressure and this continued in the third quarter. Source

TPVG Q3 2023 presentation

Still, note that TPVG generated far more net investment income than it paid out in dividends. Despite some borrowers no longer paying, TPVG still earned $0.14 from dividends.

If you’ve read my writing, you know I’m always more concerned about cash flow than book value. TPVG is a good example of this. The loss realized on book value is a lump sum. This would be a huge amount in a quarter when a large portion of the loan would be written off. However, from a cash flow standpoint, missing a loan payment now isn’t a big deal. That capital is “lost” but the $0.14 in NII over dividends is about 29% of the book value loss during the quarter. It will take time, but these additional earnings will help recover book value, and that’s the plan stated by management when discussing the dividend on the earnings call:

“I think we have done some analysis on this and are thinking about the impact on the overall coverage. Given the continued coverage strength that we have right now, even if we bring back the incentive fee once the NAV stabilises, Still, we see $0.40 as a solid number to move forward, given the fully leveraged portfolio and the yields being generated and the level of fixed rate leverage we have, we think it’s good for long-term coverage. The signal is there. Right now as far as maintaining that dividend is concerned, given the high leverage ratio that is the strategy, it doesn’t make sense right now to start considering increasing the dividend but rather maintain the NAV.”

In addition to retaining capital, TPVG also has a portfolio of equity positions, which have historically seen monetization far in excess of value.

TPVG Q3 2023 presentation

2023 has been a poor environment for private companies to monetize, which is usually when failure rates are high. However, the companies in TPVG’s portfolio that are not struggling in this difficult environment are also likely to be able to monetize when conditions improve and investors are once again bullish on new companies.

The bottom line is that TPVG will be able to recover from loans that have defaulted. Our main concern is that TPVG controls its leverage levels. TPVG can recover the NAV, but it is important that it is not forced into a situation where it needs to sell assets at lower prices to deleverage. Over the past year, TPVG’s leverage has increased, primarily due to asset value losses for the loans it has written off.

TPVG Q3 2023 presentation

TPVG’s leverage at quarter-end was 1.62x, down slightly from 1.67x last quarter. However, it is important to note that while TPVG is reporting its gross leverage (total liabilities/net assets), if we look at net leverage (subtracting cash from current debt), TPVG’s net leverage for the quarter stood at 1.44x. It was reduced to 1.29x. In Q2. Most BDCs will only report the net leverage number, which is also the metric used for legal leverage limits. TPVG opted to retire its revolver in the third quarter to ensure good liquidity, and management reported that it was repaid after the quarter ended.

In the near term, we expect TPVG to continue to focus on managing its current portfolio and attempting to maximize recoveries for companies that have defaulted. Additionally, TPVG will likely want to keep its leverage low. However, as we move into 2024, TPVG should begin to expand into new opportunities.

In the earnings call, CEO Labbe outlines a significant change in attitude among venture capitalists.

“For deals being made in today’s market, operational investment principles have changed. The emphasis is now on managing cash burn and demonstrating a predictable path to profitability. Unlike the guiding principle just 2 or 3 years ago, where Venture investors sought growth at all costs.”

This shift from a focus on easy money to positive cash flow for anything that promises growth has changed the dynamics for companies that rely on venture capital. Some of them will be able to develop and distribute, and some will not. Creative destruction is happening in the venture capital world. Companies that make it through this tough phase and successfully turn cash flow positive will be able to have an IPO or otherwise be monetized for a premium. Although TPVG is in a downtrend right now, it will benefit when the pendulum swings back.

In the meantime, we have a rare opportunity to buy TPVG at a discount to book value.

conclusion

When the market was disrupted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and regional banking was under close scrutiny, several strong companies were able to fill the void. One of them was TPVG. While the Silicon Valley bank is back, once again advertising its business, it doesn’t have the excitement it used to; That reputation has now been tarnished by whatever has happened. As traditional lenders and venture capitalists fail, there are options available to step in and fill that void. America is one of the greatest countries in the world when it comes to innovation. People are willing to bet on the possibility of success because the country is very supportive and strong of these types of mentalities. I can support this innovative mindset and grow while still earning excellent income. For me this is a victory. This can be a profitable deal for you too.

