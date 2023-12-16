'Blood is thicker than water' for Issa brothers as billionaire life strains family relationships

Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa have built their £5billion fortune together so far – John Super

Standing 95ft high and overlooking the streets of Blackburn, a £5million mosque will soon be built to serve as a grand monument to the fascinating partnership between Mohsin and Zuber Issa. Family, faith and finances are forged together in steel.

The Lancastrian milestone will not only represent the billionaire brothers’ astonishing rise to wealth and success, but more importantly, demonstrate their commitment to the Muslim faith.

In the words of a close family member, “Islam is always at the forefront” of whatever the two brothers do, who, together, have built their £5bn fortune so far.

However, recent buzz in the retail sector points towards a rift between Mohsin and Zuber, with tensions said to be at their peak over a family matter.

Importantly, the reported stress comes at a time of unprecedented financial pressure for Asda bosses, as their empire faces billions of pounds of debt amid higher interest rates than ever before.

Their success has already created a geographical rift between the brothers as Mohsin runs Asda’s day-to-day operations from Leeds, while Zuber oversees EG Group’s petrol forecourt empire from Blackburn. Despite being planned, this arrangement has helped fuel discussion of the crackdown.

“All is not harmonious within the family, which is a shame,” says an industry insider.

On Friday, a source close to the brothers insisted: “Blood is thicker than water and they will always support each other.”

Zuber Issa Blackburn – oversees EG Group’s petrol forecourt empire from John Super

Issas’ relationships have been central to his professional success. Zuber’s wife Asma gave a glimpse into the brothers’ intertwined lives during a Radio 4 interview in 2021.

“He really hates being called billionaire brother. They are very different. Zuber is a person who is very approachable – he is kind. Mohsin is very work-oriented.”

Ilyas Munshi, commercial director, EG Group, said: “Zuber is a visionary, he loves making things. Mohsin, on the other hand, is more interested in operational management, the details, how do we make this successful?

Despite their contrasting personalities, Asma stresses that Islam is important to both of them, having grown up in a terraced Blackburn home with her parents, immigrants from Gujarat, India.

Asma said, “I don’t think anything can be greater than faith.” “From the moment he wakes up until nightfall, he never ceases to pray. We pray five times a day – Islam is always at the forefront.

Not only did this lead to the construction of a £5 million mosque, but the brothers donated 2.5 percent of their wealth through the Issa Foundation, which supports hospitals and provides free breakfasts for schoolchildren in and around Blackburn.

New mosque and community facility being built on Preston New Road, Blackburn by the Issa Foundation – Lancashire Telegraph

During the BBC interview, Asma told how it was Zuber who started the Blackburn-based brothers’ petrol empire, which began with an initial forecourt in Bury 22 years ago and was acquired by TDR in 2015 for a 50pc stake in EG Group. It was turbocharged after buying the stake.

“Zuber always wanted to do his own thing,” she said. “He was really interested in the retail business.

“I don’t know what they saw in the petrol industry. Every Saturday Zuber visited all the sites.

“After a few years when things got to a point where Zuber really couldn’t handle everything himself, he went to his brothers and said ‘One of you, come and help me’, and then along came Mohsin. “

It wasn’t long before the pair were expanding their massive empire around the world, snapping up thousands of courtyards and turning them into destinations where you could buy food and fill up your tank at the same time.

This model led to him being crowned Forecourt Traders of the Year in 2011, earning him a £3,000 winning cheque.

The pair now walk away with a £5billion fortune, which has allowed them to build a complex of five mansions on a leafy street in Blackburn, while also buying a £25m estate in Knightsbridge, London.

The greed for money led to the purchase of two Bombardier private jets, while his properties are believed to have included access to a pool, a private prayer room and a cinema.

His commitment to the community had previously led him to draw up plans for Europe’s largest Muslim cemetery in Blackburn, although these were later withdrawn.

The brothers’ property arm has also recently applied to build 603,000 sq ft of warehouse space near Blackburn.

Speaking to the FT in 2018, Zuber said: “People are always asking when we’re going to go to London or Manchester. But the quality of life here is very good. Many people spend a few years in London and then come to the North West. They want to raise a family and there will be less pressure on them.

But since acquiring Leeds-based Asda in a debt-based £6.8 billion deal in 2021, Issa’s horizons have inevitably broadened as new doors have opened for him, and the scrutiny he faces has increased. Yes, she has become faster.

At a disastrous select committee hearing earlier this year, Mohsin told MPs he was an “extremely private person” who was uncomfortable being in public.

However, as a former senior Asda employee says, maintaining this secrecy while running one of the country’s largest retail companies will prove an impossible task.

“Chief executives in retail are like celebrities,” he says. “They need to make themselves available for interviews and face the public.

“It’s very hard to live under a rock as a supermarket boss. It’s very important to people’s lives – they define themselves by which supermarket they shop at.’

MPs have continued to ask questions about the Issa brothers’ finances and the state of their empire. Last week, Mohsin sought to ease concerns over the complex company structure by writing to Liam Byrne MP, chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, to refuse to allow offshore companies to be based in Jersey for tax purposes.

Despite this, the financial pressures they face in a world of high interest rates are undeniable. Last week he sold his network of 200 KFC franchises to repay the loan.

As one City analyst says: “The next year holds more than a few challenges for Asda.”

Much of this comes from $5.7bn (£4.5bn) of debt owed to Asda’s parent company EG Group, which will cause financial trouble as long as interest rates remain high.

However, what has not yet been fully accounted for is the higher business rates bill Asda will face across more than 600 of its stores next April.

This is in addition to an anticipated increase in labor costs due to the government’s recent increase in the National Living Wage, which will impact Asda’s 140,000-strong workforce.

The rise in costs comes against a backdrop of falling retail sales, as Asda loses market share to discounters Aldi and Lidl.

All of these will pose a threat to already stressed balance sheets.

“If you look at Asda’s performance, only Iceland has the worst sales situation in the UK,” says a Citi analyst. “They are losing volumes, they have a lot of debt and costs are rising.

“This is a time when you want everyone headed in the same direction and enthusiasm.”

His signature loan-fuelled acquisitions are no longer on the menu. Instead the brothers are struggling to reduce costs by selling businesses and using the proceeds to reduce their overall borrowings.

But speculation over the rift has led some to suggest the pair are unable to be in the same room together, with one senior industry figure describing the outcome as potentially “irreparable”.

This explanation is rejected by a source close to Issas, who says that Mohsin and Zuber meet regularly and talk every day.

He noted the pair visited operations overseas together on the same flight earlier this month, while also hosting EG Group’s quarterly results in the same room in Blackburn on November 29.

Yet, regardless of the status of their relationship, a retail executive from a rival supermarket chain has put Asda’s problems at the top of Mohsin’s power. The fledgling grocer has taken control of the company after its search for a new chief executive was unsuccessful last year.

The executive says Asda, which is linked to late Tesco boss Jason Terry, will struggle to find someone to run the business as long as Mohsin is at the helm.

These views are echoed by another industry source: “Mohsin is not a driver in the back seat, he is sitting in the passenger seat. They need to find out Mohsin’s role.

“Does he become the executive chairman and they bring in a managing director? Or can the business not appoint a chief executive while he is still there? This is not helpful for clarity or direction of the senior management team itself, let alone the recruitment of talent.

“Fundamental changes may be needed at the top of Asda if they are to lure away new top management.”

A source close to Asda said: “The process to identify a long-term CEO of Asda remains active. Meanwhile, Mohsin continues to lead Asda, drawing on his extensive experience in transforming businesses. He is supported by an exceptionally strong senior team to lead the day-to-day business.

Similar questions are likely to be raised next week when Mohsin will once again be in the spotlight when he is forced to face fresh questioning before the Trade and Commerce Committee on the role of private equity in the retail sector.

He will be expected to improve on his previous performance when his reactions sparked anger and even contempt charges from MPs who claimed he was misled. Mohsin has denied the allegations.

Mohsin Issa will be in the headlines when he answers MPs’ questions again – John Super

Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, has followed the pair’s journey closely.

“The Issa brothers have been one of the strongest family business duos in modern British times,” he says.

“What he has done very quietly from a petrol garage in Bury is build a global empire. And that’s where I got this incredible admiration for him. They are risk takers and I think they have been exceptionally fortunate to have TDR as their partner.

“Where I am absolutely impressed with Issas is that they have embraced the debt capital markets.

“These guys built a business, made themselves billionaires and made an incredible deal for Asda. “It was brilliant at identifying opportunities and understanding the credit markets.”

However, Black also admits that he has been troubled by the rise in interest rates over the past 18 months: “He obviously did not anticipate that interest rates would rise as quickly and as quickly as they did. And that means they have to dispose of businesses. “I think it’s been quite stressful, it’s a different context of development going forward.”

Whether the stress of business coupled with family matters has resulted in an irreparable result is a question that only the brothers can answer. He declined to comment.

