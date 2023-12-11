Pune, India, December 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size is expected to grow from USD 17.03 in 2023 USD 32.99 Arab By 2030 a CAGR of 9.9% During the estimated period. Furthermore, the market is expected to be valued at US$15.80 billion in 2022. This growth is projected due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and technological advances in medical devices.

Fortune Business Insights™ has published this information in a report titled “Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, 2023-2030.”

Major Industry Developments:

March 2023: Along with automated insulin delivery systems, Abbott received US FDA approval for its Freestyle Libre 3 and Freestyle Libre 2 integrated CGM sensors.

key takeaways:

This was driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing population and technological advancements.

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Dexcom, Roche Diagnostics and Johnson & Johnson are investing in R&D, new product development and strategic partnerships.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes: Affecting millions of people worldwide, with increasing rates in developing countries.

The market is expected to grow continuously due to increasing demand for blood glucose monitoring.

Breakthroughs in painless glucose monitoring, AI-powered diabetes management and wearable technology integration will drive market growth.

Discover the key players featured in the report:

Major players in the blood glucose monitoring system market are Abbott (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), Senseonics (US).

Scope of Report:

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 9.9% 2030 price projection US$32.99 billion base year 2022 Market size in 2023 17.03 billion US dollars historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 222

Drivers and restrictions:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes to boost market growth

The blood glucose monitoring systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Furthermore, increasing diagnosis rate before performing various surgeries is projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing urbanization and increasing shift towards sedentary lifestyle will stimulate the demand for surveillance systems in the coming years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation 2021, it was estimated that about 537 million adults in countries like India, China, the US, Mexico and Brazil were suffering from diabetes, which was an estimated 51.6% of the global diabetes population in 2021. ,

However, low diagnosis and treatment rates in emerging countries may hinder market growth.

Driver:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes: Increase in global diabetes rate drives demand for blood glucose monitoring systems.

Technological advancements: Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and smartphone integration provide convenience and real-time data, leading to market growth.

Government Initiatives: Government support and reimbursement policies for diabetes management solutions are expected to positively impact the market.

Growing Awareness: Growing awareness about diabetes and self-care practices among individuals and health care professionals promotes the expansion of the market.

recent trends:

Focus on Minimally Invasive Monitoring: Non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies such as interstitial fluid (ISF) sensors are gaining popularity.

Integration with wearables and smartphones: Seamless integration with wearables and smartphones is a major trend for data tracking and analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics: AI-powered algorithms are emerging for personalized insights and predictive analytics.

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: Telehealth solutions are gaining popularity for remote patient monitoring and consultation.

Focus on affordability and accessibility: Manufacturers are developing cost-effective solutions to increase access to surveillance systems.

Scope and divisions of the report:

by device type

continuous glucose monitoring system

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose System

by type

in a manner

according to the type of patient

type 1 diabetes

diabetes type 2

by distribution channel

institutional sales

Retail Sales

by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Continuous glucose monitoring systems segment to grow at high CAGR

On the basis of device type, the market has been divided into continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems. The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems segment is projected to register high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of CGMs is increasing in developed countries due to their ability to regularly monitor a patient’s blood sugar levels.

Wearable segment to see high CAGR due to strong product pipeline of companies

Based on modalities, the market is segmented into wearables and non-wearables. The wearable segment is expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of product launches of wearable CGM devices by domestic and global manufacturers.

CAGR of non-invasive segment increases due to new product launches

On the basis of type, the market is divided into non-invasive and invasive. The non-invasive segment is poised to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to greater use of non-invasive options to improve patient compliance among diabetic patients.

The increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes is attributable to segmental dominance.

According to patient type, the market has been divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The market is dominated by the type 2 diabetes segment due to the increasing number of insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients in various countries.

Retail sales segment boosted by companies giving priority to retail channels

According to the distribution channel, the market is classified into institutional and retail sales. The retail sales segment grew significantly during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by market players to expand their presence.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Insights:

North America has the highest market share due to emerging technologies

North America dominates the global blood glucose monitoring systems market share due to the increasing number of diabetic patients and increasing acceptance of technologically advanced medical devices. The regional market was valued at US$6.92 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to increasing awareness regarding diabetes management and self-monitoring systems.

competitive landscape:

Key players focus on partnerships to expand their business globally

Major Blood Glucose Monitoring System players focus on partnering with supporting organizations to expand their business globally. Also, developing and designing a new product line allows major players to enhance their product portfolio.

frequently Asked question

How big is the blood glucose monitoring system market?

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size to be USD 17.03 Billion in 2023.

how fast is it Is the market for blood glucose monitoring systems growing?

The blood glucose monitoring systems market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

