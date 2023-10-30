Blockchain Life in Dubai 2024: Perfect to grab an opportunity

On April 15-16 the crypto community of 12° resumed in Dubai for the international Blockchain Life 2024, opening at the Festival Arena (Dubai Festival City). This is an important event that involves 8,000 participants with more than 120 paise to get a full game for full individual interest in Web3, Cryptomonads and Mineria. Entry fees are $129 and $799.

One of the major awards at an event, known as the Crypto Whales Meeting Point, features industry actors, gubernatorial functions, fundos founders, innovators, startups promoters, for a weekend of crypto whales.

For serto, estos eventos no se tratan solo de absorptive consocimentos de los experts de la industria, sino de fomentar conexiones, initial dialogues y, tal ways, encontrar su proxima gran idea. Nevertheless, opportunities arose to organize conferences.

Respectfully, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni. The CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center indicated: «Capitalists have capital here, financial support is here and large-scale projects start in Dubai. Las Principales Bolsas Tienen Su Sede Ahora en Dubai y Los Emirates Arabes Unidos,

Blockchain Life 2024 theme event

Once again, looking at the Blockchain for Life 2024 agenda, we took a big step forward on the theme. For example:

blockchain ,

, cryptomonads , General overview of the global crypto industry and unfavorable trends.

, General overview of the global crypto industry and unfavorable trends. Minneriya ,

, web3 , Visual for Web3.

, Visual for Web3. metaverso , GameFi and NFTs as the virtual future of the economy. Kosa gives importance to a thinker.

, GameFi and NFTs as the virtual future of the economy. Kosa gives importance to a thinker. defi , Start working with DeFi: You’ll get a head start from the moment you start.

, Start working with DeFi: You’ll get a head start from the moment you start. regulation, Crypto regulation is valid at this time. Stablecoins, CBDCs and Privacy.

Can you assist with any Blockchain incident?

The main thing is that important functions are available to help you:

Have a memorable experience through Cryptomonides, La Miner and La Web3.

Taking into account all the industry impulses to compare his passion for Web3.

Get me the privileged information I already have.

Exploring Crypto Exposition.

Estaras cara a cara con los crypto lideres del mundo.

Get inspired to log Exito Mayor.

Do you know what the future of Blockchain holds?

In Blockchain Life 2024, I found myself analyzing my career in the early days. As an example, in the 11th edition of Blockchain Life, over 80 million years of new ideas were analyzed. All other:

Justin Sun. Founder of Tron.

Yat Siu. Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni. CEO Dell Dubai Blockchain Centre.

Eowyn Chen. CEO D Trust Wallet.

Sergey Khitrov. Fundador de Listing.Help, Jets.Capital and Blockchain Life.

Entradas

Effectively, with all the anticipation and now the request for patrons of estan. Date prisa y compra tu entrada yes:

estander , Access to exhibitions, conference events, presentations or networking forums. $129.

, Access to exhibitions, conference events, presentations or networking forums. $129. Business , Todas las options anterior. Adamas, most of the registrars of the empresas, grabacións of los discursos, almuerzo los dos Dias. $249.

, Todas las options anterior. Adamas, most of the registrars of the empresas, grabacións of los discursos, almuerzo los dos Dias. $249. vip, All options for entry into trading. También, most VIP registration, access to the VIP/speaker lounge, from veterans of the past few days and afterparty. $799.

The calendar was held between April 15 and 16, marking the 12th edition of Blockchain Life in April 2024. The event provided an opportunity for all participants to join in, and celebrate the future of Exito. ,

I received this message from Melanie Swann: «Blockchain education is ongoing. Help experts approve a program, discover new applications and set up with continuous development in mind,

Do you like the content? share it

Related

Source: criptotendencia.com