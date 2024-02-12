Blockchain interoperability project Analog raises token round at $120 million valuation

Analog, a blockchain interoperability project building cross-chain communications infrastructure, has raised $16 million in seed and strategic funding rounds.

Analog said on Monday that Tribe Capital led the round, along with NGC Ventures, Wintermute, GSR, NEAR, Orange DAO, Mike Novogratz’s Samara Asset Group, Balaji Srinivasan and others. Analog co-founder Victor Young told The Block that the company began raising the round in October and closed it in December. Young said the funding was obtained through a simple agreement for future tokens, or SAFT, adding that the round brought Analog’s fully diluted valuation to $120 million.

Blockchain developer and investor Young co-founded Analog in 2021 with Sanchal Ranjan, a former Y Combinator-backed entrepreneur and currently a “Genesis Member” of Orange DAO. Young said Analog’s core team is based in Bangkok and Zurich.

Analog is creating cross-chain communication tools for interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. Its main products include Timechain, a Rust language-based blockchain network; A common message-passing protocol; Analog Watch, a developer-facing product; and the Timegraph SDK and API suite that will allow application builders to create applications across multiple chains.

Analog can be compared to Exceller or LayerZero, but Young said Analog is more developer-focused.

“We are building all the necessary features for cross-chain development as a single toolkit, rather than relying on third parties like Oracle to achieve the desired functionality,” he said.

Analog is built on the substrate, Young said, noting that if there are new proven mechanisms it would make Analog’s upgradability easier than its competitors.

Analog Testnet and Mainnet Launch

Young said Analog’s public “incentivized” testnet is scheduled to be released in late Q1 or early Q2. He said the mainnet is planned to be launched at the end of the second quarter.

There are currently 30 people working for Analog, and with the new capital in hand, Young is looking to hire more people in a variety of functions, including engineering and business development.

