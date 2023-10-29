One of the top investments where cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity is the blockchain gaming industry. Blockchain gaming is a game that employs elements of blockchain technology and allows players to hold NFTs. Players can either buy or sell their NFTs and earn money. Additionally, players complete in-game levels and earn money.

The gaming industry is a growing business that is gaining fame every day. Currently, the blockchain industry is looking at profits worth millions in 2023 alone. What does this mean? This shows that individuals are engaged in blockchain gaming, projects have been completed and profits are being made. This report will focus on the gains seen by the gaming industry year-on-year.

investment profits in 2023

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a downward trend in the third quarter of the year, indicating bearish momentum. Gaming industry data suggests otherwise; Stakeholders are watching for potential changes in the gaming market. The third quarter of the year saw significant growth with investments of $600 million.

Blockchain gaming has seen rapid growth and the business has generated revenues of $2.3 billion to date. In the third quarter alone, the industry saw a $600 million revenue inflow into blockchain gaming. The numbers show that participation in blockchain is exceeding its comfort zone this year alone, although this year has been bearish in the crypto sector.

According to DappRadar (a decentralized application tracking platform), this year has been a great year for the gaming industry. During the first quarter, the gaming industry managed to garner investments of $739 million. This shows that the gaming industry was not much affected at the beginning of the year, even though financial banks were collapsing. During the second quarter, the industry slightly increased its investment income, up 34% compared to the first quarter. It recorded earnings of $973 million. The gaming industry barely reached five lakh in the third quarter of the year. The bearish flag in crypto affected the third period of the gaming industry, although it managed to make a record of $600 million.

Investments for the year so far total $2.3 billion. If we compare the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023, a decrease in investment income has been observed. According to DappRadar, investments of $1.2 billion were recorded last year in the third quarter of 2022. This was 50% more than that recorded in 2023. This saw a decline in gaming investment.

Blockchain gaming is taking the gaming industry by storm, and investors understand the potential that the gaming industry is capable of. Various investments were made to bring about some development in different areas. For example, $213 million moved into metaverse-related games and technology; Money was invested in that project to do some development. Additionally, DappRadar highlighted that the amount of money invested in Web3 gaming is 32% less than the amount invested in Web3 gaming in 2022. This year, the amount invested in 2023 is 30% of the fundraising activity in 2022.

However, it has not been a good year for the crypto gaming industry; Individuals lost their businesses due to regulatory challenges in the first two quarters. It is believed that more than 3,000 jobs have been lost at this time.

Q3 trend highlights

According to DappRadar, despite bearish flags in the cryptocurrency industry, Q3 marked the first change in the gaming industry. The third quarter of the year saw a challenging season for cryptocurrencies. The market was bearish, but how did the crypto-gaming industry raise $600 million in investments?

Let’s take a look at the various factors that drove the turnaround in the gaming industry’s promising third quarter. The first change was through increased user engagement activity. Compared to the second quarter, the third quarter saw a growth of 12%. DappRadar says blockchain gaming activity demonstrated 780,000 daily unique active wallets. This means that every day more users are getting attracted to participate in gaming activity. This shows that there has been an increase in engagement and interest in blockchain gaming.

Furthermore, the third quarter saw an increase in investment. Web3 managed to raise more than half a million in the continuation of the gaming recession. However, this saw an increase in investment year on year, taking investment for the year to $2.3 billion. This indicated a strong future in the gaming industry. Furthermore, Web3 Gaming showed a prominent face in the gaming industry. Among Web3 games, Alien Worlds managed to top the charts as the most played game in the third quarter of the year. Furthermore, various web3 gaming increased their transactions; Games like Anxious Infinity and Gods Unchained grossed over $100 million combined. Anxious Infinity made $90 million, while Gods Unchained made $60 million.

Finally, virtual worlds also contributed to Web3 gaming. Virtual reality gaming managed to record a trading volume of almost $15,000, while land sales increased to 28,000 sales. This demonstrated the attraction towards virtual reality investment. Additionally, this led to lasting enthusiasm for virtual reality experiences.

conclusion

The gaming industry is making significant improvements and the future is very clear. There is a significant increase in total investment for the year. More games are being developed, and more bases are being secured. The blockchain gaming industry is showing the future of gaming as seamless gaming at its peak. There is still a lot of investment to be made and besides, the year is not over yet. So we expect the investment numbers to increase.

There were regulatory problems in the first two quarters of the year; However, the gaming industry still dominates the decentralized applications market, which led to a market boom and investments reaching $2.3 billion.

Andrew is a blockchain developer who developed an interest in cryptocurrencies during his post-graduation. He is a keen observer of details and shares his passion for writing as well as being a developer. His backend knowledge of blockchain helps him give a unique perspective to his writing

