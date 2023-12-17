In a mid-December analysis, Fortune Business Insights estimated that the global blockchain gaming market is poised for explosive growth, potentially reaching an estimated $614 billion within the next seven years.

This estimate represents a growth rate of approximately 300% from the current market cap of $154 billion.

North America leads the way with RPG dominance

The report, which examines global sales data for blockchain game products from 2017 to 2021, reveals a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. These figures indicate a growing market, which is set to break records by 2030.

A detailed regional analysis in the paper shows North America as the current leader in blockchain game item purchases, contributing more than $30 billion in 2022 alone. This accounts for approximately 24% of the global market share. Researchers predict that North American dominance will continue into the future.

The Fortune analysis also highlights the types of games driving this growth. Role-playing games (RPGs), known for their unique characters and deep themes, are at the forefront.

These games are remarkably adaptable to blockchain technology, with additional features like special weapons and accessories. In 2022, RPGs had more than 33% of the market.

The platform for blockchain games is also evolving. While web-based blockchain games currently dominate, Android-based games are on the rise, indicating a shift in gaming trends.

Experts in the field also predict that this trend of web-based blockchain games will continue in the market.

Despite market boom, blockchain gaming faces hurdles

However, not everything is going smoothly in the blockchain gaming world. The report also highlights challenges in the blockchain gaming industry, including the high failure rate of blockchain games, emphasizing the need for constant innovation and adaptation.

A recent study by CoinGecko also highlights the high failure rates in this sector. The study found that more than 75% of blockchain games launched between 2018 and 2023 failed.

Despite these challenges, the overall trajectory of blockchain gaming is overwhelmingly positive. Driven by the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and increased adoption of blockchain in gaming, the sector is seeing significant growth.

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, especially China, Japan and South Korea, are expected to be major players in this growth.

source: cryptopotato.com