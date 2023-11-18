Blockchain gaming hits new milestone with 1 million daily wallets

As recent data from DappRadar shows, the crypto gaming landscape is growing significantly. This surge in blockchain gaming activity parallels the growing number of developers grappling with the challenge of bot interference.

Last month, Crypto Games achieved a notable feat by registering one million daily unique active wallets (DUAW) on multiple occasions. This was an incremental increase from September, which saw more than one million DUAWs on three separate days. October’s data showed a slight but steady increase in daily averages throughout the month.

The rise in blockchain gaming is not a new phenomenon. In late 2021 and early 2022, popular games like Splinterlands, Alien Worlds, and Axie Infinity surpassed the one million DAU mark in user count. According to DappRadar, a similar increase was seen in April this year.

Recent reports highlight games like Alien Worlds, Sweat Economy, SecondLive, Splinterlands, and Battle Left Center Right (BLCR) as having the highest number of daily unique active wallets. Additionally, the pixelated MMORPG and pixel farming game experienced an increase in user activity. After Axie Infinity moved to Ronin, its Ethereum sidechain, in late October, Pixels saw nearly 6,000 wallets connect to the game. The number peaked at around 50,000 unique active wallets in early November, although it has declined since then.

The release of the DappRadar report has sparked discussion on social media about the validity of such metrics and whether they truly reflect demand for blockchain games. While reports indicate that gaming accounted for 33% of decentralized app (dapp) activity last month, uncertainty remains about the proportion of this activity that represents real human users as opposed to bots.

