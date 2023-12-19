Blockchain gaming explosion: $614 billion industry by 2030, experts say

In an in-depth investigation conducted this month, a comprehensive analysis has revealed a remarkable outlook for the global blockchain gaming market.

According to estimates made by Fortune Business Insights, this dynamic sector is expected to grow by more than $600 billion within the next seven years. This ambitious forecast marks an extraordinary growth rate, estimated at nearly 300% from the current market valuation of $154 billion.

The detailed analysis highlights the multidimensional factors contributing to this anticipated expansion. This highlights the increasing integration of blockchain technology into the gaming landscape, fostering new opportunities and innovative gaming experiences.

Continued Expansion of Blockchain Gaming

Examining global sales data of blockchain game products from 2017 to 2021, the report highlights a remarkable compound annual growth rate of approximately 22%. This data underlines the continued expansion of the market, indicating its trajectory to break records by the forecast time frame.

A closer inspection through a detailed regional analysis within the report places North America as the current leader in game item purchases.

North America accounts for almost a quarter of the global market share, with a substantial contribution of more than $30 billion in 2022 alone.

The researchers predict a continuation of this regional dominance in the near future, emphasizing the resiliency and enduring strength of the North American market in the development and adoption of blockchain gaming products.

The Fortune report also emphasizes how important role-playing games (RPGs) have been in driving this significant growth.

Known for their unique characters and intense themes, role-playing games (RPGs) are incredibly flexible when it comes to integrating such technology. They may include additional components such as unique weapons and accessories.

RPG continues to dominate the industry in 2022 with over 30% market share.

$66 billion market by 2027

According to a survey by Allied Market Research, the market for blockchain gaming was expected to be worth $4.83 billion in 2022, and is projected to expand 68% by the year 2030. At the moment, there are no signs that interest in blockchain gaming will ever end.

A study by Markets & Markets estimates that the worldwide blockchain gaming market will generate sales of more than $4.6 billion in 2022 and nearly $66 billion by the end of 2027.

However, a recent CoinGecko analysis reveals a significant failure rate in the industry. According to the report, more than 75% of blockchain games released between 2018 and 2023 failed.

Despite these obstacles, the future of blockchain gaming is extremely bright. The gaming industry is witnessing a remarkable boom, primarily due to the growing acceptance of blockchain technology and the growing appeal of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The blockchain gaming market is set to become a big player in the global gaming industry as it is going through a revolutionary phase. It will attract significant investment and transform the gaming landscape globally.

