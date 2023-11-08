Blockchain game Illuvium goes mainstream with emerging Epic Games Store listing

Blockchain-based game Illuvium is set to reach an audience of millions of PC and mobile gamers with its upcoming listing on the Epic Games Store, which is home to massively popular titles like Fortnite.

Illuvium, an interoperable blockchain game developed by Illuvium Labs, will appear on Epic’s store starting November 28, after several months of background work to get the title to meet Epic’s standards.

Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph ahead of the epic launch, Illuvium co-founder Kieran Warwick outlined the game’s development to cater to a mainstream audience and comply with the platform’s legal and compatibility requirements:

“The results of these efforts have not only positioned Illuvium as a leading gaming platform, but also evolved our product.”

The game was developed on the Immutable X network using Unreal Engine 5. Its beta launch on Epic Games will feature three different game genres set within the Illuvium universe.

It includes Overworld, an open-world exploration game and creature capturer “reminiscent of beloved classics”, Arena, and an autobattler strategy game called Zero, a mobile and desktop city-builder that is linked to other titles. Warwick stated that his approach in creating different genres and game modes was intended to attract a wider audience of gamers.

“By launching three different games in three different genres, we have significantly increased our target market. The only issue is that it’s taken too long to get to this point,” says Warwick.

Noting that blockchain games with non-fungible token (NFT) elements have struggled to break into the mainstream, Warwick’s team has adapted their approach in an effort to engage users. He highlighted the barrier to entry for non-Web3 native gamers as a major reason for the slow adoption of blockchain games:

“One of the most frustrating things about NFT games is the perception that you need a wallet and a lot of money to try out the games. We’ve removed the wallet requirement, and it’s free to play. We believe this is the only way to achieve mainstream adoption.”

As Cointelegraph recently reported, Web3 venture capital firms like Animoca Brands have highlighted the hesitancy of mainstream game publishers to list games that incorporate the Web3 infrastructure.

Animoca Brands CEO Robbie Yeung previously suggested that mainstream players remain uncertain about the underlying implications, fearing that Web3 integration will bypass existing business models that rely on fees for distribution.

Warwick echoed these sentiments, saying that this prevailing attitude was influenced by a variety of factors. One factor is the integrity of the game design, with some critics suggesting that the inclusion of NFTs could lead to pay-to-win mechanics, or negatively impact the game design by prioritizing monetization over the player experience.

Regulatory concerns are another consideration, with Warwick highlighting that blockchain technology and NFTs remain “in a gray area in many areas.”

“Games with NFT functionality may run into trouble with regulators which could impact their feasibility and legality.”

The volatility of cryptocurrency markets and NFTs is another obstacle that worries mainstream publishers, as well as the alleged prevalence of fraud.

Yet Illuvium’s upcoming listing bodes well for the broader blockchain gaming industry. Warwick calls it a major milestone as their title steps onto the same stage as some of the most popular mainstream games in recent years.

“This is a huge step. People have been saying for years that Web3 gaming is the next big thing in the crypto space,” Warwick concluded.

Web3 Gaming investors have taken a more measured approach to supporting early-stage studios creating blockchain games over the past year. This has been necessary due to the impact of the prolonged cryptocurrency bear market, which has demanded greater diligence from industry venture capitalists.

Source: cointelegraph.com