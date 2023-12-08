Blockchain Firm LayerZero Labs to Launch Native Token in 2024

Source: Adobe

Vancouver-based blockchain infrastructure provider LayerZero Labs is launching its native token in the first half of 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company explained that it had heard speculation from the crypto community about the lack of communication on the token launch.

“We will now state in no uncertain terms that there will be a LayerZero token. Its delivery is something we are committed to getting right and hope to have it within the first half of 2024.

LayerZero has always been built with the ability to have a native token within the protocol, as can be seen in the immutable code launched on day one. We’ve heard community discussion over the past few months and the lack of clear communication around this. We will tell now… – LayerZero Labs (@LayerZero_Labs) 7 December 2023

Earlier this year, LayerZero Labs raised $120 million in a Series B funding round to expand its cross-chain messaging efforts. The funding round was joined by several leading crypto-focused venture capitalists, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital, Circle Ventures, and OKEx Ventures.

The LayerZero platform allows developers to create projects on multiple blockchains, without any intermediaries to handle cross-chain interactions. The platform connects over 30 mainnet blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and non-Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs).

In a separate blog, LayerZero reported that it has allocated $3 million ZRO tokens to the distribution pool for the community. In the upcoming token airdrop, user addresses with more than 10 transactions on the Ethereum mainnet this year are eligible to receive funds.

ZRO token price speculation shows that it is currently available in the range of $2.35 to $4.50 per token in the private sale round. If this prediction comes true, even small amounts of airdropped tokens will be more valuable.

The team hinted on its GitHub code in September that the token was likely to be launched in the future.

Source: LayerZero’s Github

LayerZero underpins Stargate, which allows assets to be connected across different chains. It is also the largest decentralized application (dApp) in terms of total value at over $400 million dollars.

