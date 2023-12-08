December 8, 2023
Blockchain Firm LayerZero Labs to Launch Native Token in 2024


Source: Adobe

Vancouver-based blockchain infrastructure provider LayerZero Labs is launching its native token in the first half of 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company explained that it had heard speculation from the crypto community about the lack of communication on the token launch.

“We will now state in no uncertain terms that there will be a LayerZero token. Its delivery is something we are committed to getting right and hope to have it within the first half of 2024.

Earlier this year, LayerZero Labs raised $120 million in a Series B funding round to expand its cross-chain messaging efforts. The funding round was joined by several leading crypto-focused venture capitalists, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital, Circle Ventures, and OKEx Ventures.

The LayerZero platform allows developers to create projects on multiple blockchains, without any intermediaries to handle cross-chain interactions. The platform connects over 30 mainnet blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and non-Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs).

In a separate blog, LayerZero reported that it has allocated $3 million ZRO tokens to the distribution pool for the community. In the upcoming token airdrop, user addresses with more than 10 transactions on the Ethereum mainnet this year are eligible to receive funds.

ZRO token price speculation shows that it is currently available in the range of $2.35 to $4.50 per token in the private sale round. If this prediction comes true, even small amounts of airdropped tokens will be more valuable.

The team hinted on its GitHub code in September that the token was likely to be launched in the future.

Source: LayerZero’s Github

LayerZero underpins Stargate, which allows assets to be connected across different chains. It is also the largest decentralized application (dApp) in terms of total value at over $400 million dollars.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: cryptonews.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

CEOs will moan about the government behind closed doors – so why won't they say it publicly?

CEOs will moan about the government behind closed doors – so why won’t they say it publicly?

December 8, 2023
Palm Foundation awards ,000 grant to artists featured in Patio by ZsONAMACO

OpenSea is on the backfoot as OKX overtakes it in NFT trading volume

December 8, 2023

You may have missed

CEOs will moan about the government behind closed doors – so why won't they say it publicly?

CEOs will moan about the government behind closed doors – so why won’t they say it publicly?

December 8, 2023
How much money can a 1-year CD make?

How much money can a 1-year CD make?

December 8, 2023
Palm Foundation awards ,000 grant to artists featured in Patio by ZsONAMACO

OpenSea is on the backfoot as OKX overtakes it in NFT trading volume

December 8, 2023
Mortgage rates expected to fall below 4 percent as early as next week

Mortgage rates expected to fall below 4 percent as early as next week

December 8, 2023
Blockchain Firm LayerZero Labs to Launch Native Token in 2024

Blockchain Firm LayerZero Labs to Launch Native Token in 2024

December 8, 2023
Berkeley Group warns home sales will remain 'slow'

Berkeley Group warns home sales will remain ‘slow’

December 8, 2023